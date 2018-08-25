Kristen Stewart Says ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Is Well Intentioned

Charlie’s Angels became a cultural phenomenon in the ’70s, ultimately earning two feature film adaptations and an attempted TV series revival. Sony is taking another crack at the property with Elizabeth Banks serving as director and co-writer with Kristen Stewart starring. Stewart recently detailed how this new approach differs from previous incarnations.

“It is not maybe everyone’s immediate response that it would be, like, something we would have to see again because the one I grew up with was so much fun, and you know, the re-imagining is so grounded and well intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now,” Stewart shared with Entertainment Tonight. “It tries to be warm and funny, but it lacks a kitsch element that we have seen before that works so well.”

The feature film adaptations have taken prominence among younger generations, which starred Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu. Stewart will be starring alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. Liu said of this new incarnation that it would be “a positive result for women.”

“Oh, that is really cool that she said that,” Stewart replied to Liu’s comments. “We are not trying to do an impression of the last one, so yeah, I think [Elizabeth Banks] is like so genuinely naturally funny all the time anyway.”

The dynamic between these three lead characters will likely determine the success of the film, though Stewart admitted that she has yet to meet her cohorts. Instead, the actress has been spending her time getting into the necessary physical shape for the project.

“I have been boxing a bit, which I have never done,” Stewart noted. “I am so addicted to it. As soon as I have to actually start sparring though, I realize what I am doing is intended to fight people. I am like, it really is assaulting and I really hate it. But all I am doing lately is talking to Liz, and can’t wait to meet the other girls and I leave on Sunday … gonna start doing more fight training, getting more aggressive quite soon.”

The previous films became moderate successes, as they both went on to earn more than $250 million worldwide, despite the film series then stagnating. The most recent attempt to continue the brand was a 2011 ABC series, which only lasted a few weeks.

This new Charlie’s Angels is slated to hit theaters on June 7, 2019.

