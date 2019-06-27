Charlie’s Angels Synopsis Revealed

We finally have a full trailer for Sony’s Charlie’s Angels relaunch, which gave fans a glimpse at the new team of Angels as well as the balance of comedy and big action sequences. It also revealed the three Bosleys (now a rank instead of just a person) in action and how they will be worked into the film. It was also surprising to see that Elena (Naomi Scott) is actually a client as opposed to an agent, at least at first. Now Sony Pictures has revealed the full synopsis for the film, which you can read in full in the description below.

“Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight. In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.”

Banks couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce fans to the new team and concepts that are being brought to the franchise, a franchise she wanted to honor while also carving out new avenues for it to grow and expand.

“I’m really excited for the world to meet the new Angels,” Banks told ET. “We built this project on the shoulders of the amazing legacy of Charlie’s Angels, the TV show [and] the movies in the 2000s. We wanted to honor the original incarnations over the years and, like all great feminists, stand on the shoulders of what came before us.”

Charlie’s Angels will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also wrote the screenplay based on a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn. The film is executive produced by Matthew Hirsch, Leonard Goldberg, Drew Barrymore, and Nancy Juvonen, and is produced by Doug Belgrad, Elizabeth Cantillon, Max Handelman, and Banks. The film stars Kristen Stewart (Sabina), Naomi Scott (Elena), Ella Balinska (Jane), Noah Centineo (Langston), Elizabeth Banks (Bosley), Djimon Hounsou (Bosley), Patrick Stewart (Bosley), and Sam Claflin.

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15th.

