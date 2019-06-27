Charlie’s Angels Trailer Released

Fans got their first look at new footage from Charlie’s Angels last night, but this morning we got the first official trailer for the upcoming relaunch, and from all appearances, it seems the past teams of Angels would be immensely proud. The new trailer introduces fans to a very expanded Charlie’s Angels organization, but despite the larger scope, the actual agents are still doing what they do best, which is kicking ass and getting things done in entertaining and at times chaotic ways.

The new footage gives us our first look at the new team, which includes Sabina (Kristen Stewart), Jane (Ella Balinska), and Elena (Naomi Scott), the latter of whom seems to have gotten herself wrapped up in this as opposed to necessarily volunteering for it, though she seems to adjust to things just fine.

We also get quick glances at the new Bosleys, a name which is now a rank as opposed to just one person. Playing one of the Bosleys is Elizabeth Banks, who is also directing the project, and she couldn’t be more excited for fans to get to know the new team.

“I’m really excited for the world to meet the new Angels,” Banks told ET. “We built this project on the shoulders of the amazing legacy of Charlie’s Angels, the TV show [and] the movies in the 2000s. We wanted to honor the original incarnations over the years and, like all great feminists, stand on the shoulders of what came before us.”

The trailer definitely captures the spirit of action and fun that the previous two movies and the original series had, though it does so with a more modern flair, especially in regards to the characters themselves. If they can keep this up for the entire movie, we just might be seeing the beginnings of a brand new franchise for Sony, and that should make Angels fans immensely happy.

Charlie’s Angels will be directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Kristen Stewart (Sabina), Naomi Scott (Elena), Ella Balinska (Jane), Noah Centineo (Langston), Elizabeth Banks (Bosley), Djimon Hounsou (Bosley), Patrick Stewart (Bosley), and Sam Claflin.

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15th.