Doctor Strange 2 Star Charlize Theron Speaks Out on Her Surprising Debut as Clea

At long last, Charlize Theron has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to her debut as Clea during the closing moments of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While the actor only appeared as the sorceress in a single scene, she's now speaking out on the moment and her potential MCU future.

"When Kevin [Feige] asked me to join the Doctor Strange world, I didn't even know when I was going to shoot that [The Boys cameo] at the time. The [roles] were so far apart that I almost forgot," the Oscar-winning actor said during a Q&A panel on Saturday (via THR). "But in full transparency, I shared it with them and they were so happy that people are interested in this world, whether it's satire or non-satire. I don't know why both of these superheroes can't live in the same world."

"Charlize, she's badass," Waldron said earlier this month. "It's awesome. It's so cool. I was so excited. It's dream casting for that character. I felt like we needed to close the book on Doctor Strange and Christine Palmer's relationship, and I feel like she advances him as a character, when she tells him to not be afraid of loving someone [or] of letting himself be loved. That's what opens the door for him to finally meet his great love from the comics. And so, she's every bit his equal. And I just think they have an amazing dynamic in the comics, and so I'm excited to see how that plays out in the future."

Clea has been a longtime supporting character of the Sorcerer Supreme's, first appearing in in 1964 comic titled Strange Tales #126. That comic issue also serves as the debut issue of the magician's uncle Dormammu, an archnemesis of Doctor Strange and the primary antagonist of the character's first film

