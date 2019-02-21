Charlize Theron & KiKi Layne To Star In Comic Book Movie ‘The Old Guard’ At Netflix

Atomic Blonde star Charlize Theron will soon be appearing in another comic book adaptation — this time alongside KiKi Layne in The Old Guard, based on the Image Comics series from artist Leandro Fernandez and writer Greg Rucka.

The Old Guard is the story of old soldiers who never die…and yet cannot seem to fade away. Trapped in an immortality without explanation, Andromache of Scythia – ‘Andy’ – and her comrades ply their trade for those who can find-and afford-their services. But in the 21st century, immortality is a hard secret to keep, and when you live long enough, you learn that there are many fates worse than death.

Rucka is well-known for his strength in writing female protagonists, and Hollywood has already come calling a few times. His graphic novel Whiteout was adapted into a movie starring Kate Beckinsale in 2009, and both a TV series based on Lazarus (which he works on with artist Michael Lark) and a movie based on his espionage series Queen & Country have been optioned and are reportedly in development.

Rucka is writing the screenplay to Gina Prince-Bythewood’s upcoming Netflix action film. Layne, who was a standout in If Beale Street Could Talk, will be fitting this into what is going to undoubtedly be a busy 2019.

In addition to The Secret Life of Bees and Beyond the Lights, Prince-Bltyhewood directed the pilot for Cloak and Dagger.

Besides Atomic Blonde, Oscar-winner Theron has a long history of playing strong female leads in movies like Monster and Mad Max: Fury Road. She, too, has big projects coming up, including playing former Fox News host Megyn Kelly in a movie about the rise and fall of Roger Ailes.

No word on the rest of the cast. Deadline reports that the film will be produced by Skydance.

