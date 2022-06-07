Check Out This Exclusive Clip From Eraser: Reborn

✖

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is returning to the world of the 1996 thriller that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Vanessa Williams, James Caan, and more. It has been more than 25 years, so as you can imagine, it's a new generation of spies, but once again centers on a U.S. Marshall assigned to "erase" the identity of a witness he is assigned to protect. This time out, it's Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters) who stars as Mason Pollard in what Warner calls a reboot of the franchise. In the time since its original release, when the movie made almost $250 million at the box office, there have been rumors of TV or film spinoffs.

Arriving for home purchase on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital tomorrow, Eraser: Reborn's Pollard is a specialist in engineering the fake deaths of witnesses that need to leave no trace of their existence. The movie also stars Jacky Lai (V-Wars) as Rina Kimura, McKinley Belcher III (Marriage Story) as Paul Whitlock, a mentor to Pollard and Eddie Ramos (Animal Kingdom) as Sugar Jax, a local gangster.

You can see an exclusive clip provided to ComicBook.com below.

U.S. Marshal Mason Pollard specializes in "erasing" people – faking the deaths of high-risk witnesses. With the technological advances of the last 25 years, the game has upgraded, and it's just another day at the office when he's assigned to Rina Kimura, a crime boss' wife who's decided to turn state's evidence. As the two flee to Cape Town, South Africa, with a team of merciless assassins on their trail, Pollard discovers he's been set up. Double-crossed and fueled by adrenaline, he needs to be at the top of his game, or he'll be the one who's erased. Permanently.

While Eraser never became a huge franchise for Schwarzegger, making it a direct-to-consumer franchise makes sense, not least of all because nostalgic fans may remember the original film as one of Warner's first big DVD releases when they began supporting the format.

The film is directed by John Pogue (The Quiet Ones, Deep Blue Sea 3) and written by Michael Weiss (Jarhead3: The Siege). Hunt Lowry (Donnie Darko) and Patty Reed (Pure Country Pure Heart) produce for Roserock Films. The creative team includes cinematographers, Michael Swan and George Amos, production designer, Franz Lewis, costume designer, Neil McClean and casting by Harriet Greenspan in the US and Bonnie Rodini in South Africa.

Eraser: Reborn will be available on Digital for $14.99 SRP ($14.99 in Canada), on DVD for $19.98 SRP ($24.98 in Canada), and on Blu-ray for $24.98 ($29.98 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (US Only). Pre-orders for the Blu-ray and DVD will be available on March 22, 2022. Eraser: Reborn will be available for streaming on HBO Max in Fall 2022.