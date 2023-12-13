Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget's Zachary Levi Reveals Other Mel Gibson Roles He'd Love to Play
The star thinks there are some roles that should probably remain untouched.
With the release of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget this week, Chuck and Shazam! star Zachary Levi steps into the role of Rocky, a chicken originally voiced by Mel Gibson in the 2000 original. This time around, Rocky is dealing with being a dad to a rebellious teenager, and so it's a very different take on the character than Gibson's. Still, taking on a role played by one of the most famous actors in Hollywood history is a blessing and a curse. Having done it once, ComicBook.com asked Levi if there were any other Gibson roles that he would put a spin on if he had a chance.
His answer: Yes...but with an asterisk. Admitting that there are some roles that were so pitch-perfect they shouldn't be remade, Levi suggested a few Gibson roles that he thought he could do something interesting with.
"I mean, obviously Lethal Weapon -- particularly the first two -- just so good," Levi said.
After ComicBook.com's Chris Killian suggested Maverick, Levi really became engaged: "Oh my God! Loved, loved Maverick. Absolutely, would love to play Maverick," Levi said, adding, "Here's the thing, though, I also don't want to touch a lot of these roles, because he did them so well. It's like Braveheart, you can't go do that. Payback was another fun one I really liked of his."
Here's the film's official synopsis:
From the multi Academy and BAFTA award-winning Aardman (Creature Comforts, Wallace & Gromit, and Shaun the Sheep), and Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (ParaNorman and Flushed Away, respectively), comes Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the beloved and highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, Chicken Run.
Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they're breaking in!
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is set to release on Netflix on Friday, December 15.