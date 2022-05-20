Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers Trailer Includes Nods to Dragon Ball and More Anime

Earlier this week, Disney+ directed all eyes towards its upcoming slate of originals, and two familiar faces cropped up to hype their new movie. After all, Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers is set to debut at the end of May. Its official trailer went live recently, and after checking the reel out, fans were quick to spot tons of anime nods including Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, and more.

As you can see above, the movie trailer highlights Chip and Dale as the icons get involved in a new adventure. By blending CG and cell-shaded animation, Disney drops some major allusions to Who Framed Roger Rabbit in this film, and that doesn't even touch on the anime nods in this trailer.

Less than thirty seconds into the trailer, fans can find a nod to Sailor Moon as a character in the show is cosplaying as the scout. Another generic anime-styled character is shown just seconds later, and Hello Kitty even pops up towards the start of the reel.

Of course, it is the Dragon Ball nod that is getting the most attention online. The trailer ends with Chip and Dale in a massive room filled with random figures and rarities. One of the cases houses Shenron, and obviously, that is worth geeking over. If Shenron pops in for a cameo, that means Chip and Dale could stumble upon some actual dragon balls, and that sounds perfect to us.

Fans will be able to comb the movie for more easter eggs shortly as Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers will debut on May 20th. Disney+ is also getting into the anime game itself outside of these cute references. Not long ago, the site began streaming Star Wars' first-ever anime, and Disney+ plans to premiere other exclusive series such as Summer Time Rending this year.

What do you think about this clever little trailer? Do you think Goku needs to join these Disney mascots in an episode...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.