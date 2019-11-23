Chris Evans Praises the Music of Knives Out

Knives Out from director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is finally hitting theaters everywhere next week and features a star-studded cast. One of the big names on the line-up includes Chris Evans, the actor best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Evans has been busy plugging the movie on Twitter, sharing stories about the dogs on set and recently taking part in a takeover of the official Twitter Movies account with Johnson. The actor’s latest post features a YouTube link to the film’s title sequence track, which was composed by Nathan Johnson. Nathan is the cousin of Rian and has composed many of his previous films, including Brick, The Brothers Bloom, and Looper.

I really love this title sequence track from composer @NTJohnson #knivesout https://t.co/gQqCCmAEfa — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 22, 2019

You can follow composer Nathan Johnson on Twitter here.

Knives Out also stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Currently, Knives Out is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% critics score after 136 reviews.

Evans’ next project is Defending Jacob, a new mini-series coming to Apple TV+ based on the novel of the same name by William Landay. The show is also set to star Downton Abbey‘s Michelle Dockery, IT‘s Jaeden Martell, Succession‘s Cherry Jones, and Orange Is the New Black‘s Pablo Schreiber. After that, Evans is expected to appear in Jekyll, a new horror/mystery from Ruben Fleischer, the director of Zombieland and Venom.

Knives Out hits theaters on November 27th.