Chris Evans Reveals What He's Thankful For On Thanksgiving

Chris Evans revealed what he’s thankful for on Thanksgiving. Marvel actors have been wishing fans a happy holiday all day. As he is most times, the Captain America star is thankful for food, friends, and that adorable dog. Fans can’t get enough of the MCU staple even after he’s handed down the shield to another character. Earlier this week, people were praising him for his piano chops and not too many people knew he was capable of that. Quarantine might be getting to everyone as evidenced by the more blunt thirst for Evans on Twitter, but he’s been great at giving people something to talk about all summer long. Now, as the year comes to a close, he’s just taking the time to be thankful for everything going on and the relative peace associated with all this time at home with his dog Dodger.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone!!! I’m endlessly thankful for so many things! Loving family, lifelong friends, good health, and a perfect dog,” Evans wrote. “And to the greatest fans anyone could ever have, thank you for the love, support, encouragement, and for always being in my corner.”

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!!! I’m endlessly thankful for so many things! Loving family, lifelong friends, good health, and a perfect dog. And to the greatest fans anyone could ever have, thank you for the love, support, encouragement, and for always being in my corner 💙💙💙💙💙 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 27, 2020

The Captain America star talked to EW back in 2018 about walking away from the MCU. It was always going to be a tough decision, but Evans knew that it would be time at some point.

"I used to have thoughts of wanting to climb to the top of something, or wanting to be somebody," he explained. "But when you get the thing that you think you want and then you wake up and realize that you still have pockets of sadness and that your struggle will reinvent itself, you stop chasing after those things and it is liberating because you realize that right here, right now, is exactly all I need."

"When I think about the times that I’m happiest, it’s not on a movie set," Evans continued. "I’ve stopped thinking about my trajectory, or my oeuvre, or whatever pretentious word you want to use. I’m just following whatever I feel creatively hungry for."

