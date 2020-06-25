Chris Evans Tries To Get Paul Rudd To Reveal Why He Doesn't Age

✖

If there are two things that fans can agree on with regard to Paul Rudd it's that he was born to play Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that he ages like a fine wine, which is to say that he seemingly does not age at all. None other than Chris Evans has attempted to get to the bottom of this, speaking with Rudd during Variety's latest Actors on Actors @ Home discussion, flat out asking his co-star: "Why don’t you age? Are you drinking baby blood?" Rudd replied with a laugh, saying: "I most certainly age. Especially these days." Evans summed it all up, finalizing the exchange with: "Bulls***."

After this Evans shifted gears to a question that truly highlights how long and encompassing Rudd's career has been. "In terms of Hollywood, you are a part of Marvel, you’re a part of Friends and you’re in the Apatow crew," Evans noted. "Those are three real clubby, cliquey, benchmark-y things. I can’t think of anybody else that has such a kind of wide-spread affiliation with so many different genres and groups. Basically, what does it feel like to be awesome?"

"They do seem like kind of pockets and chapters in life," Rudd replied. "In something like Friends, the show was about them, but it’s an interesting thing to be a part of. I was only in it for just a blip. I felt, 'I’m like a prop on this show. It’s not about Mike Hannigan.' But there’s a very interesting feeling to be a part of something that has that kind of profound impact on pop culture."

Evans, now firmly removed from the Marvel family after his final appearance as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, did his best in their talk to get details from Rudd about a third Ant-Man movie. Rudd confirmed that the idea is in the pipeline but couldn't pinpoint when it would happen. Rudd added, "I don't know what I'm supposed to say or what I'm not supposed to say but with this quarantine who even knows anything anymore?"

Peyton Reed is returning to direct this Ant-Man film which Rudd won't talk about yet. Rick and Morty scribe Jeff Loveness is in place to write the script. It's unclear when the film will be released or even start production, as Marvel Studios has been forced to completely shift and alter their plans for "Phase Four" entirely. Ant-Man 3 was reportedly going to film in the early part of 2021 before the coronavirus pandemic began, but it seems likely that will be delayed as other projects from Marvel have shifted.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.