Chris Hardwick Gave Shout Out To Kevin Smith On ‘Talking Dead’

During this weekend’s episode of Talking Dead, host Chris Hardwick took some time out from what was a crazy, crowded episode of television to send some well-wishes to geek icon Kevin Smith.

Smith suffered a serious heart attack at the end of February, prompting him to be hospitalized. He has since recovered and is working to improve his overall health, including making major dietary changes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I want to send the biggest hug in the world to one of my favorite people, Kevin Smith,” Hardwick said during the episode. “I adore you. Thank you so much for being okay. Inside that hockey jersey beats the now much-healthier heart of such a gentle, wonderful nerd icon that we are so lucky to have. You are part of our family here, Kev, and I cannot wait to get you back on this couch.”

In an Instagram post, Smith went into detail on the nature of his close-call with death, explaining that he felt strange during a stand-up show he was doing in Glendale, CA, and afterwards felt his condition worsen, including serious chest pain. Friends called him an ambulance, and apparently that decision saved Smith’s life, as doctor’s found a 100% blockage of his LAD artery – aka “The Widow-Maker artery.”

In the nearly two weeks since it happened, Smith has been inundated with well-wishes, including elaborate get-well cards from the casts and crews of The Flash and Supergirl, two superhero shows on which Smith has previously worked.

Smith has directed several Arrowverse episodes, including three on Supergirl and the filmmaker recently completed work on his third episode of The Flash as well. That episode will be the seventeenth episode this season and, while the title and exact air date is unknown, will air sometime this spring.

Smith is also an executive producer on Comic Book Men, an unscripted series set in and around a comic book shop he owns in New Jersey. The series airs on AMC, the same network that airs Talking Dead.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Talking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC, following new episodes of The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead.