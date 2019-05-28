Chris Hemsworth Reveals He Almost Quit Ghostbusters

The 2016 Ghostbusters reboot might not have taken off at the box office, but it gives fans some great moments and characters. One of the most memorable elements of the film is the back and forth between the Ghostbusters and Kevin the receptionist, who…well, isn’t very good at his job. What he is good at is making the team crack up on set and audiences crack up in theaters. In a new interview though Hemsworth revealed he almost decided to not go through with the role, and it had to do with the amount of improvisation the part required, though thankfully he eventually changed his mind.

Ghostbusters, directed by Paul Feig, ended up becoming one of his favorite roles, but it was the lack of a full script for Kevin that caused doubts. “The night before I was shooting, I almost pulled out,” Hemsworth told Variety. “Three or four weeks prior, Paul said to me, ‘I’m going to write up the character. Don’t worry.’ And then I got the script and nothing had changed.” His agent, Bryan Lourd, set up a last-minute meeting with Feig, who assured him there would be a lot to do — through improvisation.

“I was really scared walking onto that set,” Hemsworth says. “I had no real plan, so I was just feeding off of them, and I just felt ridiculous. So I used that.”

It all came together in the end though, letting Hemsworth’s comedic talents shine through. We would see these used again in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, which became just the infusion of freshness that franchise needed.

Ghostbusters and comedic icon Bill Murray was also in the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, though in a cameo role. While his relationship with the studio hasn’t always been the easiest, he wanted to support Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and the rest of the stellar cast, which is why he agreed to appear.

“I was in that movie just because they asked me, and I knew if I said no, I was saying I didn’t support that movie,” Murray said. “I felt like, OK, I’m going to support them because I support them as people. So I did that one and I would do this next one.”

A new film is now in the works from Jason Reitman, and it remains to be seen if it can make the franchise a box office winner once more.