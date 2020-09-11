Chris Hemsworth Confirms He's Remaining in the MCU Beyond Thor: Love and Thunder

✖

The events of Avengers: Endgame served as a fitting end for many journeys in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but while Captain America and Iron Man's stories wrapped up, the God of Thunder continues on and will receive his fourth solo movie with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder. While the movie has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it at least confirms that series star Chris Hemsworth will remain for at least one more movie with Marvel Studios; but what about after that? According to the man himself, it sounds like Odinson is here to stay in the MCU.

During an interview with Elle Man in Poland, Hemsworth confirmed that he'll continue playing Thor for the long haul.

"Are you crazy ?! I'm not going into any retirement period," said Hemsworth. "Thor is way too young for that. I'm only 1500 years old! It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so."

Marvel fans will likely be relieved to know that one of the MCU's founding fathers will stick around to usher in a new age of heroes after Avengers: Endgame. And Hemsworth seems genuinely excited to continue on this path, especially if he gets to continue working with filmmaker Taika Waititi.

"After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. For sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production," Hemsworth added. "I'm glad that after all that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I'm still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor. Of course, I can't tell you anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I'll say that I had a lot more fun reading the script than on Thor: Ragnarok, and that proves something, because this movie was brilliant."

The production issues from the first two Thor movies are well documented, and it seemed like Hemsworth was ready to put this chapter behind him after appearing in Avengers: Age of Ultron. But the tone and humor of Thor: Ragnarok seems to have rejuvenated the actor, and now fans can look forward to even more appearances by the MCU's surly uncle.

Hemsworth's words were echoed by Waititi, who is also writing the screenplay for Thor: Love and Thunder.

"It makes Ragnarok feel like a really run-of-the-mill, really safe film," Waititi told co-star Tessa Thompson on Instagram. "This new movie feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what they wanted to see and then just said yes to every single thing."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to premiere in theaters on February 11, 2022.