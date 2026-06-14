Chris Pratt’s $303M Sci-Fi Movie Just Became a U.S. Streaming Hit, 10 Years Later

In the 2010s, Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence catapulted to the top of the Hollywood A-list by appearing in some of the biggest films of the decade. The former transformed into a blockbuster leading man, headlining Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, while the latter struck a balance between awards pedigree (Silver Linings Playbook) and tentpole fare (The Hunger Games). So, when the two signed on to star together in the sci-fi drama Passengers, it instantly became a highly anticipated project. Unfortunately, it didn’t exactly pan out as expected, earning mixed reviews en route to an uneven box office run. However, now it’s finding more of an audience on streaming.

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For the week of June 1st-7th, Passengers was the No. 6 film on Netflix in the United States. This was the movie’s first week placing on the streamer’s top 10. It edged out the likes of The Murder of Rachel Nickell and Creed III to earn its spot on the chart.

Why Passengers Is a Streaming Hit on Netflix

When it was released over the holiday season in 2016 (just a handful of days after Rogue One), Passengers proved to be one of the most controversial films of the year. The film’s entire premise hinges on a rather unsavory twist that did not sit well with many viewers. In Passengers, Pratt stars as Jim Preston, a passenger aboard a ship headed to a new planet. When his hibernation pod malfunctions and he awakens just 30 years into a 120-year trip, Jim comes to the harrowing realization that he will die alone. In an effort to “fix” that dilemma, he purposely wakes up Aurora Lane (Lawrence) and attempts to pursue a relationship with her.

The actions of Jim made people feel uncomfortable. While there have been plenty of films revolving around morally ambiguous characters, Passengers took things a step to far for some people. This could explain why the film has become a streaming hit a decade after its release. Sci-fi fans likely remember the discourse surrounding Passengers when it initially premiered, and they’re either interested in revisiting the film to see if their opinions have changed, or they’re curious to finally get a chance to see it for themselves and see which side of the debate they fall on.

In the years since Passengers came out, there are those who feel the film was unfairly maligned and actually has a lot going for it despite the problematic setup. The performances across the board are strong — not just Pratt and Lawrence in the leads, but also Michael Sheen as a robotic bartender that Jim befriends (designed as an homage to The Shining). Passengers also boasts tremendous, awards-worthy production design, immersing audiences in the world of the ship, which was a tricky challenge since the film is based around that one setting. With Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) at the helm, Passengers found a way to blend big-scale spectacle with more intimate character moments. You can’t fault the ambition behind the film, even if it didn’t fully work.

Passengers is taking off on streaming in the midst of sci-fi having a bit of a moment. Earlier this year, Project Hail Mary was a record-breaking success, and now Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day is looking to leave its mark on the box office. As sci-fi fans plan trips to the theater to see new releases, they could be interested in checking out similar titles at home, leading them to Passengers. With its star-studded cast and divisive storyline, the film stands out from other selections in the Netflix catalog.

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