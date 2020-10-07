The Christmas Chronicles 2 Synopsis Released

✖

Santa is coming back to Netflix this Christmas, and he's bringing Mrs. Claus with him. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are returning to play Santa and Mrs. Claus in the highly-anticipated sequel, The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, which arrives on November 25th. The first Christmas Chronicles was a major hit for the streamer back in 2018, and fans have been anxious to see what adventures await Santa this time around. Finally, thanks to Netflix's annual holiday roster reveal, we now have an idea as to what the new movie will be about.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two takes place two years after the first movie, and there have been some serious changes for Kate and Teddy. Their mom has a new boyfriend, a fact that Kate can't really get behind. After running away to escape her situation, Kate is pulled in to help Santa protect the North Pole.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two below.

"It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit."

Russell and Hawn return to star in the second Christmas Chronicles movie, alongside Darby Camp, Judah Lewis, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The film also stars Jahzir Bruno, Julian Dennison, and Tyrese Gibson. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two is written and directed by Chris Columbus.

Are you looking forward to seeing the new Christmas Chronicles movie? Let us know in the comments!

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two will debut on November 25th on Netflix.