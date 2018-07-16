‘Christopher Robin’ Character Posters Released

Disney’s Christopher Robin hits theaters in just a few weeks and now the studio has released seven new character posters for the upcoming live adaptation of its classic Winnie the Pooh characters.

The new posters are the best look yet at some of the iconic and beloved characters who, to the outside world are seen as lifeless plush animals, but in reality, all speak to Christopher Robin. A couple of the posters also feature Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor), now an adult who has become a bit lost in the world as well, as his family.

In the film, for which a new teaser trailer was released last week, an adult Christopher Robin has moved on to the city and forgotten about his childhood friends in the Hundred Acre Wood. However, when he’s reunited with his old friend Pooh, he’s reminded of the wonder of his youth. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Pooh story without an adventure and, as you can read in the film’s official description below, that’s where Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, and Roo all come in.

In the heartwarming live action adventure ‘Disney’s Christopher Robin,’ the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals, has grown up and lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside.

Christopher Robin is stuck in a job where he is overworked, underpaid and facing an uncertain future. He has a family of his own, but his work has become his life, leaving little time for his wife and daughter, and he has all but forgotten his idyllic childhood spent with a simple-minded, honey-loving stuffed bear and his friends. But when he is reunited with Winnie the Pooh, now tattered and soiled from years of hugs and play, a spark is rekindled, and he is reminded of the endless days of childlike wonder and make believe that defined his youth, when doing nothing could be considered something. Following an unfortunate mishap with Christopher Robin’s briefcase, Pooh and the rest of the gang including Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger, step out of the forest and into London to return the crucial possessions…because best friends will always be there for you.

Read on to see the new character posters for Christopher Robin.

Christopher Robin is set to hit theaters on August 3.