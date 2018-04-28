Clark Gregg on Returning to the MCU for ‘Captain Marvel’ and the Future of ‘Agents of SHIELD’

Clark Gregg admits he still has some lingering questions about whether Phil Coulson and his team on Agents of SHIELD will or won’t be returning for a sixth season on ABC as the show’s principals breathlessly await word of renewal or cancellation from the network. But he’s relieved to still have a major foot back in the big-screen adventures of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain Marvel.

“I have questions about the future of the show and for Coulson,” Gregg told ComicBook.com at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. “It’s been a really … there’s been some very dark developments, and from the minute Joss [Whedon] pitched me the show five years ago, it was clear that he wouldn’t be brought back to life without repercussions, and some of those are finally coming due. So, it’s a fun story arc to tell and it’s been a very moving ending of the season, and we’ll see what happens from here.”

Still, Gregg is excited to be confirmed to suit up again soon as Coulson – albeit presumably a 90s-era retro-Coulson – for the Brie Larson-led, Carol Danvers-centric Captain Marvel premiering next spring.

“That was a fun call from my friends in the Cinematic Universe,” he said, “who I normally see at these events, saying, ‘You know, we think once again we have some work for you, but it takes place in the ’90s. Can you go to the gym?’ Yeah, I said, ‘The ’90s? I mean, there is no gym that can get me back to the ’90s.’ And they said, ‘Well, don’t worry. We’ve been working on that technology, and we think we can goose you back a few years.’”

Asked whether he thinks it likely that, regardless of the fate of his TV series, whether he’ll end up back on movies screens playing Coulson in a contemporarily set MCU film, Gregg hedged his bets.

“I don’t know – that’s above my pay grade,” he chuckled. “I just show up where they tell me to show up. If the day comes when I’m no longer playing Phil Coulson, I’ll very gratefully bid him farewell, because it’s been an incredible journey, but I’ve learned that it’s best to just be grateful for where I am and make the most out of that opportunity that day.”

