Kevin Smith Reveals Plot Details About Clerks III, Will Be Inspired by His Own Heart Attack

Days after Kevin Smith announced Clerks 3 was a go, the filmmaker has revealed the first plot details of the upcoming threequel. In a chat with TheWrap, Smith revealed the plot is pulled from his very own health scare from last year. In the film, Randal (Jeff Anderson) has a heart attack and his recovery leads him on a life-changing adventure. Smith himself suffered a near-fatal heart attack last February.

“Randal has a heart attack, decides that he came so close to death, and his life has meant nothing, there’s nobody to memorialize him, he has no family or anything like that,” Smith explains of the threequel. “And in the recovery, while under fentanyl, he comes to the conclusion at mid-life, having almost died, having worked in a movie store his whole life and watched other people’s movies, he tells Dante, I think we need to make a movie. So Dante and Randal make Clerks. That’s the story of Clerks 3.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Smith has a third Clerks movie in the hopper for quite some time with some friends and he even going the length to publicly read one iteration of the script earlier this summer. After he ended up making amends with Anderson, Smith decided to overhaul the script and start shopping around a third Clerks film.

“I’m going to bring my boys right back to where they brought me. I’m writing it, it writes itself because I f—ing lived it 25 years ago,” continues the filmmaker. “It’s just warm and f—ing wonderful. They’re figuring it out the same way I figured it out, but I have the benefit of being able to cherry pick all my favorite stories and moments of making Clerks and putting it right back into their hands.”

It’s unclear when Smith plans to enter production on Clerks 3 or who will distribute it; the first two films in the franchise were attached to Harvey Weinstein’s The Weinstein Company.

Clerks 3 has yet to set a release date. Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is set for release October 15th.