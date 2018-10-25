‘Clueless’ Remake In The Works

Nothing from our childhoods is safe, as evidenced by the news that Paramount Pictures is working on a reboot of the Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd ’90s classic Clueless.

The new movie will be produced by Girls Trip‘s Tracy Oliver, while Glow writer Marquita Robinson is working on the script, according to a report from Deadline. The trade stresses that the movie is still in development, so are there few details about the movie thus far, if it will reimagine the characters of Cher and her posse, or if it will reboot the concepts with new characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This news comes off the heels of a musical production of Clueless premiering Off Broadway, with Disney Channel and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD star Dove Cameron in lead role of Cher.

The original movie helped launch the careers of many young actors including Silverstone, Rudd, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Brecken Meyer, Jeremy Sisto, and Stacey Dash.

It was set in Beverly Hills and focused on the rich and spoiled teen Cher who navigated the pratfalls of dating and popularity in her affluent neighborhood. The original film was written and directed by Amy Heckerling, and was loosely based on the Jane Austen novel Emma.

Clueless is a cult classic comedy from the ’90s that provides a snapshot of the era for some, but many of those aspects have become outdated over the last two decades. The new version will likely be updated to be more relevant among today’s youth, but hopefully will have enough to encourage fans of the original film to visit the movie theater.

The report indicates that it’s not clear if actors like Rudd or Silverstone will reprise their roles or if that’s even an option. Rudd has since achieved A-List status for his roles in various comedies from Judd Apatow as well as his part as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The concept was also revived as a comic book from BOOM! Studios, with former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Amber Benson co-writing with Sarah Kuhn with Siobhan Keenan on art duties. The comic, titled Clueless: Senior Year, was released last summer and serves as a sequel to the original film with the main trio of friends figuring out what to do after graduating high school.

We’ll likely learn more about the Clueless reboot in the coming months as more work is done on the film.