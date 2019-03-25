Alicia Silverstone Shares Epic ‘Clueless’ Reunion With Paul Rudd at C2E2

It’s been nearly 25 years since Clueless debuted in theaters, and at C2E2 on Saturday, the 1990s film favorite stars Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd came together with Donald Faison and Breckin Meyer for a reunion panel, with Silverstone taking to social media to document the reunion.

Silverstone, who brought the film’s iconic high school fashionista Cher Horowitz to life in the film, shared a photo of herself with Rudd on Twitter on Saturday. In Clueless, long before he was Ant-Man‘s Scott Lang, Rudd played Cher’s ex-step-brother-turned-love-interest Josh.

Such a sweet reunion with my pal Paul Rudd. I love this guy! One more day to go at #c2e2, hope to see u tomorrow! https://t.co/YfUcqV8DK6 pic.twitter.com/cxRN8NY77s — Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) March 23, 2019

Silverstone also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Rudd, Faison, and Meyer, declaring that they had her laughing so hard on their C2E2 panel.

Debuting in 1995 and directed by Amy Heckerling, Clueless is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma. The film, which is a coming-of age romantic comedy was a surprise hit when it opened in theaters and has remained popular in the near quarter century since with many of the film’s elements and issues, including LGBT identity, class, race, and consumerism, having aged well — as has Rudd, something the stars joked about during the reunion panel.

It’s become something of a meme that Rudd never appears to age, with the 49-year-old actor looking much the same today as he did in 1995. Rudd, who was actually older than most of his castmates when Clueless was filmed, joked that he could credit that to “a little moisturizer”.

“I’m 80 years old on the inside. It’s a mess underneath all this,” Rudd joked (via SYFY). “In here, pure darkness — and a little moisturizer.”

It wasn’t all jokes about Rudd’s seemingly ageless appearance, though. Faison attempted to get Rudd to reveal what happens in Avengers: Endgame, with Rudd teasing “I know everything”. The cast also took the time to remember one of the cast members that wasn’t there on the panel with them, the late Brittany Murphy who played new girl Tai in the film. Murphy passed away in 2009, her death an accidental one resulting from a combination of pneumonia, anemia, and multiple-drug intoxication and her Clueless co-stars remembered her fondly.

“Ridiculously talented,” Meyer said of Murphy. “Like, you see Tai, and then you watch 8 Mile and you’re like, ‘That’s the same person?’ She was so incredibly talented. She could sing, she could dance.”

“She was a sweet person, too,” Rudd said. “She was just always so smiley. And sweet.”

