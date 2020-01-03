Movies

Coachella Fans Are Freaking Out Over Danny Elfman Announcement

Every new year brings a few constants — epic blockbuster movies, surprising pop culture moments, and some totally bizarre rosters for music festivals. Coachella’s 2020 lineup, which was officially announced on Thursday after quite a lot of speculation on social media, appears to be no exception. The lineup is expected to include a pretty wide array of artists and genres — including yes, iconic composer Danny Elfman. Elfman is currently listed to appear on both Saturdays of the event, putting his set alongside performances from Thom Yorke, 21 Savage, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Granted, Elfman certainly has a discography that could fill a Coachella set, between composing themes for Batman, The Simpsons, and Spider-Man songs for The Nightmare Before Christmas, and his work as part of Oingo Boingo. Still, the idea of Elfman appearing at Coachella has delighted – and genuinely confused – a lot of people following the festival’s updates. Here are some of our favorite reactions.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

