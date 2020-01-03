Coachella Fans Are Freaking Out Over Danny Elfman Announcement

Every new year brings a few constants — epic blockbuster movies, surprising pop culture moments, and some totally bizarre rosters for music festivals. Coachella’s 2020 lineup, which was officially announced on Thursday after quite a lot of speculation on social media, appears to be no exception. The lineup is expected to include a pretty wide array of artists and genres — including yes, iconic composer Danny Elfman. Elfman is currently listed to appear on both Saturdays of the event, putting his set alongside performances from Thom Yorke, 21 Savage, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Granted, Elfman certainly has a discography that could fill a Coachella set, between composing themes for Batman, The Simpsons, and Spider-Man songs for The Nightmare Before Christmas, and his work as part of Oingo Boingo. Still, the idea of Elfman appearing at Coachella has delighted – and genuinely confused – a lot of people following the festival’s updates. Here are some of our favorite reactions.

but wait this HAS to be fake??? my man Danny Elfman???? what? no..WHAT?? WHAT DO YOU MEAN https://t.co/nt5cStwOCm — linnea✨🌙 (@catharticlinnea) January 3, 2020

Danny Elfman? As in the creator of the Desperate Housewives theme song? Nightmare Before Christmas? The Simpsons theme??? https://t.co/08zivYLxNf — shandalorian (@shannbon) January 3, 2020

danny elfman? vibing to this is halloween at coachella https://t.co/nnR6nxC3oJ — claudia ❥ (@flourishingmp3) January 3, 2020

not me flying to california just to see danny elfman. pic.twitter.com/odwKw2TPzh — kara✨ (@manicktm) January 3, 2020

I’m tryna be in the pit when Danny Elfman plays the Batman theme https://t.co/5lYqifLHsA — Eric (@Gillric) January 3, 2020

wym Danny Elfman is doing Coachella pic.twitter.com/39DTwhLHy3 — 🍌 (@ChicknxStripper) January 3, 2020

Planet Earth is going down but Danny Elfman appearing on the Coachella flyer between 21 Savage and DaBaby is so fuckin funny https://t.co/KSre0YKHrD — intelligence headquarters (@pafifi) January 3, 2020

Spending $2000 to yell ‘PLAY THE SIMPSONS’ at Danny Elfman https://t.co/MS3VxkefBe — Jesse Sachs (@JesseSachs) January 3, 2020

i don’t know what danny elfman is gonna play at coachella but fuck it when do we get an oingo boingo reunion tour — A Guy Called Geralt (@alshipley) January 3, 2020

Good Question