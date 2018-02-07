Watch ‘Coco’s Alternate Opening Scene

Both critics and fans absolutely adored Coco, the latest film from the Disney/Pixar animation juggernaut. With it’s beautiful story, picture-perfect characters, and emotionally breathtaking story, what’s not to love?

Just seven days ahead of Coco‘s on-demand home release, the studio and USA Today released a deleted scene from the film. An alternate opening very different from the one that was seen in theaters.

In the final version of the movie, everything begins with Miguel telling the story of his family’s history by voicing over a series of animated paper cut-outs. This unique piece of storytelling was the perfect way to kick-off the film, but the creators originally had the idea to start with a grand musical number that explained the history of the Dia de los Muertos for those that may not know much about the holiday.

The deleted scene, which you can watch below, is introduced by director Lee Unkrich and co-director/writer Adrian Molina. They explain that this original opening scene was actually part of the movie for quite a long time before they decided to make a change.

“This next scene is the old opening of the film,” says Molina. “This was in for a very long time, a number of years before we changed it. What it is, is it’s a little musical number to introduce you to the world of Coco.”

What follows is this original scene, which isn’t completely animated. The full music accompanies the clip, but the entire thing features only two-dimensional drawings, not the 3D animation that Pixar is known for.

Coco, the second Pixar release of 2017, has won several awards to this point, including the Golden Globe for Best Animated Motion Picture. The film has been nominated for two Academy Awards, Best Original Song, for “Remember Me,” and Best Animated Feature. Many consider Coco a lock to win the latter.

You can purchase Coco on digital on-demand services beginning February 13, with the Blu-ray/DVD release scheduled for February 27.