Code 8 Part 2 Release Date Announced by Netflix With New Poster

More than two years after it was announced that the sequel to Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell's Code 8 would be headed to Netflix, there is finally an update on the eagerly awaited Code 8: Part 2. As part of Geeked Week, on Wednesday, Netflix released an all-new synopsis and new poster for the film. The streamer also announced that the film is set to debut in 2024.

According to the new synopsis in Code 8: Part 2, "in a world where 4 percent of the population are born with abnormal powers and heavily policed by high-tech robotics, an ex-con teams up with the drug lord he despises to protect a young girl from a corrupt police sergeant." The film was originally announced in January from Collective Pictures with Jeff Chan directing, writing the script in tandem with Chris Paré, with Sherren Lee and Jesse LaVercombe. The Amells, Chan, and Paré are producing. You can check out the new poster for yourself below.

(Photo: Netflix)

When the sequel was first announced, Stephen Amell said, "Code 8 is an incredibly personal and special project for all of us. We built the world in the first one and now we're ready to blow it out!"

What Is Code 8 About?

Released in 2019, Code 8 followed a man with superpowers (Robbie Amell) who works with a group of criminals to raise money to help his sick mother. The film began as a short film of the same name and was crowdfunded on Indigogo in 2016. It became the second most successful crowdfunding campaign for a movie.

"And luckily, the short kind of caught fire," Robbie Amell previously told ComicBook.com. "Front page Reddit, which was huge for us. And the Indiegogo campaign was just a smashing success, which was so incredible and has been so fantastic to get to share a movie that means so much to me with so many people. You know, we've had 28,000 backers or something. I can't remember the exact number. And we've had a global premier tour, sharing it with people across Canada and the U.S. And London and Australia."

The film was released on New Year's Eve 2019 where it had moderate success upon release but hit a whole new level of visibility when it debuted on Netflix in April 2020.

Are you excited for the update on Code 8: Part 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!