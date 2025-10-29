Colin Farrell Offers an Update on His Other DC Movie, and Contradicts James Gunn

The new era of DC Studios has gotten off to a strong start, with projects like Superman and Peacemaker finding success. However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing behind the scenes. As is the case with any studio, some planned DC movies and TV shows are further along than others, meaning certain titles have lingered in development since they were originally announced. Actor Colin Farrell is no stranger to delayed DC projects, as he’s set to reprise the Penguin in Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II. However, that isn’t the only DC film he’s been attached to. He was reportedly up to star in Sgt. Rock, but that hasn’t moved forward due to concerns over the script. Now, Farrell has shared an update.

During an appearance on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Farrell discussed Sgt. Rock and offered his own take on the screenplay. “God, that was a fantastic script. I wonder what’s happening with it,” he said. “I know nothing about it, brother. I was going to do it with Luca [Guadagnino]. We spoke about it a couple of times and had some really nice chats. I have no idea where it is now, but it should be made. It’s really, really good. There’s some wonderful stuff it.”

Why DC’s Sgt. Rock Movie Isn’t Moving Forward Yet

Farrell’s comments interestingly contradict Gunn’s feelings on the Sgt. Rock script. Over the summer, Gunn provided an encouraging update on the film when he confirmed it remains in active development. That said, Gunn noted Sgt. Rock “wasn’t exactly where I wanted it to be creatively,” meaning the script needed to be revised. Since assuming his current position as DC Studios co-head, Gunn has maintained that no project will begin production unless there is a finished script he’s happy with. Sgt. Rock getting pushed to the back burner for the time being means Gunn did not fully share Farrell’s sentiments about the script. While it’s possible he liked some concepts, the screenplay is apparently still in need of some tweaks.

At one point, reports indicated that Sgt. Rock could begin production next summer, but it’s unlikely that happens now. In the time since that report came out, Gunn revealed that Luca Guadagnino is no longer attached to direct, meaning DC Studios needs to find a new filmmaker to call the shots. There’s currently no timetable for when a replacement will be named. Since Gunn is focused on ensuring there’s a great script in place, it’s possible he won’t hire a new director until the screenplay is finished. That way, he can find someone whose sensibilities best align with the story DC wants to tell. It also sounds like Farrell is no longer involved, so there may need to be a search for a new lead actor.

Though Gunn feels the Sgt. Rock script needs work, just knowing the basic concept of the character is enough to understand why Farrell saw great potential in the project. In the pantheon of DC heroes, Sgt. Rock stands out because he’s not a superpowered individual with extraordinary abilities. He’s just a soldier fighting in World War II, and his comics were a refreshing change of pace in terms of the subject matter they tackled. A Sgt. Rock movie would have more in common with a war drama than a superhero movie, making this a very intriguing project on DC’s slate. It would be great if the script came together soon because it could help illustrate Gunn’s desire to tell stories with distinct styles and tones, highlighting the full scope of what’s possible with comic book adaptations.

Until there’s a Sgt. Rock script in place, there’s no telling when the film will premiere. Reportedly, DC Studios is targeting just 1-2 theatrical releases per year moving forward, a sign of its commitment to quality over quantity. There are already two DC Studios productions scheduled for 2027 — Man of Tomorrow and The Batman Part II — so it seems like the earliest Sgt. Rock could hit theaters is 2028. And that’s if the film happens at all. Last month, Gunn made a fascinating comment that he probably won’t make “certain movies with characters who [audiences] don’t know.” Sgt. Rock isn’t exactly a household name, and with shifting box office trends, DC Studios may prefer to keep the focus on the Trinity of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.