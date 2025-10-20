One of the Best Comedy Movies on Netflix Just Left for a Rival Streaming Service

The comedy lineup on Netflix has always been strong, but the streamer suffered a loss in the genre this week. Sunday marked the final day of availability for one of the best recent comedy movies on Netflix, which had been available exclusively on the service for the past 18 months or so. On Monday morning, the comedy hit disappeared from Netflix and simultaneously popped up on Hulu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film in question is the surprise 2023 hit Anyone But You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. Sony’s romantic comedy had an incredible run in theaters, sticking around as one of the top box office performers for several weeks, and helping to prove that comedies still have a place on the big screen. After its theatrical run, Anyone But You went to Netflix, as do all of Sony’s theatrical releases.

Following its 18-month exclusive streaming run on Netflix, Anyone But You made its way to Hulu for a stint on the Disney-owned service. The timing couldn’t really be any better for Hulu, as recent hits for both Sweeney and Powell are on that service. The Sweeney-starring horror film Immaculate is available on Hulu, while Powell’s new TV series Chad Powers is a Hulu original that is currently a couple weeks away from its Season 1 finale.

If you’re not familiar, Anyone But You is a modern take on William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, following two potential lovers-turned-rivals as they end up together in Australia while celebrating a wedding. In order to create jealousy amongst their exes, and to keep parents off their backs, they pretend to be a couple, despite the fact that they can’t stand each other. The film ended up making over $220 million at the box office on an estimated budget of around $23 million, making it an enormous hit for Sony.

New Comedies Coming to Hulu

Anyone But You hit Hulu on Monday morning and instantly became one of the best new comedies on the service. That said, the 2023 rom-com is simply at the forefront of a wave of upcoming additions. Hulu has already released its newsletter for next month, and November 1st is set to be a big day for new arrivals on the service.

There are dozens of titles hitting Hulu at the start of November, including a stout roster of comedy films. Below, you can check out all of the comedies hitting the service on November 1st.

13 Going on 30

The Best Man Holiday

Deck the Halls

Downhill (2020)

The Family Stone

Good Luck Chuck

Happy Christmas

The Heist Before Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

The Interview

It Could Happen to You

The Jane Austen Book Club

Jingle All the Way

Julie & Julia

Joy to the World

Just Getting Started

Last Holiday

Love Actually

Neighbors

The Princess Bride

Ride Along

Ride Along 2