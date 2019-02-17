‘Coming to America 2’ Reportedly Starts Production This Summer

The release date for Coming to America 2 was released earlier this week and it seems like the long-awaited sequel may be looking ahead to starting production sooner than you think.

Noted in recent report in Production Weekly, Coming to America 2 is looking at a Summer 2019 production start with that production taking place in California. The report also offers a few potential details about the film’s plot, specifically noting that Murphy’s Akeem “learns about a long lost son and must return to America to meet his unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda.”

If by some chance you’re unfamiliar with the original film, Coming to America was released in 1988 and followed Murphy’s Akeem, a pampered African prince from the wealthy fictional nation of Zamunda who rebels against an arranged marriage and heads to America to find a new bride. Akeem’s father (played by James Earl Jones) allows him 40 days to wander the country but sends along the prince’s faithful retainer Semmi (Arsenio Hall) as well. As one might guess, Akeem does, in fact, find a woman he’s interested in and hijinks ensue — including Akeem and Semmi getting jobs at a fast food restaurant.

The sequel is set to be directed by Hustle & Flow director Craig Brewer who will be working from a script by Black-ish creator and Girls Trip writer Kenya Barris. Barris is rewriting a script from original Coming to America writers Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield. Murphy is producing the film alongside Kevin Misher while Barris will serve as executive producer.

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” Murphy said in a statement. “We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”

“Craig’s ability to create a distinct cinematic world with each of his films is not only impressive, but also what made him exactly the voice and vision we needed to bring this story to life,” added Barris. “From Hustle and Flow to his work with Eddie on Dolemite Is My Name, he never fails to blow me away. He is a true auteur and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on board.”

Coming to America 2 is set to open in theaters August 7, 2020.

