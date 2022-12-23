Community Movie: Dan Harmon Reveals What WON'T Be In It

Dan Harmon has become a legend in the entertainment world, not just thanks to his brainchild of Rick And Morty, which has become one of Adult Swim's biggest original animated series, but also thanks to his fan-favorite series, Community. Though Community came to an end in 2014, resurrected on Yahoo for its sixth and final season, the love surrounding the series has refused to die down. A long-running joke in the series was the idea of "Six Seasons and a Movie", with the latter recently confirmed. Now, in a new interview, Harmon has detailed some elements that won't be making a return with the community college class.

In chatting on the podcast, "Six Seasons And A Podcast", Harmon revealed that a story surrounding paintball, which would routinely make an appearance at least once per season, won't hit the upcoming movie on Peacock:

"It's a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we're pursuing. For instance, we go, 'Do we really think it'd be a good idea to be a paintball episode?' It's one of the first things to rule out because it's the first thing off the top of your head, and that's an issue with the 'Community' movie concept. We did a lot of episodes where you are joyfully locked into a construct that isn't a traditional sitcom narrative but is rather through the lens of David Fincher or Martin Scorsese. There were a lot of special episodes that were kind of like genre homages. The paintball thing was one of them. We tried to do a bunch more paintballs, and they were all perfectly wonderful things to do, but would anything ever capture the joy of the original paintball episode?"

Greendale No More

Harmon also took the opportunity to confirm that the upcoming film wouldn't feature a shuddered Greendale Community College, or the returning classmates returning for a brief one-night reunion:

"You're not gonna do anything terribly clever with using the school's demise or resurrection as a device because you don't want too much of your movie to be spent unrecognizable. It wouldn't be outlandish to suggest that enough time has gone by in 'Community' that the world, and not these characters, has changed so significantly that there's a lot to deal with. They haven't been together in a long time, but it's not because they swore each other off…there's a reason to get together and there's a reason they have to stay together."

