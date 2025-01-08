Sophie Thatcher Is a Murderous Sexbot Out for Revenge in Companion Trailer

Warner Bros. has released the spoiler-filled official Companion trailer, starring Yellowjackets and Heretic star Sophie Thatcher opposite Jack Quaid of The Boys and Scream (2022) fame. The previously released teaser for Companion was vague on plot details beyond Thatcher’s Iris being seemingly trapped in a dangerous and toxic relationship with Josh, played by Quaid. The new trailer, which you can watch below, reveals that Iris is actually a sexbot who Josh has been controlling, and it’s implied that Iris is initially unaware of her origins. After learning the truth, Iris upgrades her intelligence and seeks revenge against Josh and those who have mistreated her. The dark-comedy sci-fi psychological thriller will arrive in theaters on January 31st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

Produced by New Line Cinema, the unhinged love story is briefly described as, “A billionaire’s death sets off a chain of events for Iris and her friends during a weekend trip to his lakeside estate.”

Written and directed by Drew Hancock (My Dead Ex, Suburgatory), Companion also stars Lukas Gage (Smile 2, Dead Boy Detectives), Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever, It Lives Inside), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows, Blue Beetle), and Rupert Friend (High Desert, Asteroid City). The filmmakers behind Barbarian — Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Zach Cregger, and Roy Lee — produced the film.

Following the release of Companion, Thatcher will next be seen in Yellowjackets Season 3 when the new season arrives on Valentine’s Day on Paramount+ with Showtime. The last we saw of Thatcher’s character of young Natalie Scatorccio, Nat had been crowned the new Antler Queen after Lottie declared that the wilderness had chosen her. This follows Nat nearly being killed and cannibalized by the group after she drew the Queen of Hearts in their new ritual, but was spared when Javi died instead after falling into the frozen lake.

Quaid is currently in the middle of production on The Boys Season 5, the final season of the comic book adaptation series created by Eric Kripke. In the meantime, the actor has another upcoming movie hitting theaters not long after Companion is released. Quaid will star as Nathan Caine in the action comedy Novocaine, written by Lars Jacobson and directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. In the movie, Quaid’s character, Nathan, is incapable of feeling physical pain and uses that to his advantage to save the girl of his dreams (played by Amber Midthunder) after she is kidnapped. Novocaine hits theatres on March 14th.