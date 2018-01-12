Get Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy on Blu-ray for Only $13

Edgar Wright’s “Three flavours Cornetto Trilogy” (based on the running gag in the films regarding Cornetto ice cream cones) consists of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End. At the moment, you can score all three films in one perfect set for only $12.52 on Amazon. That is a ridiculously low price to pay for these masterpieces of zombie cinema.

In addition to the three movies, each disc contains loads of additional features – making it an even better value. The full breakdown of special features is available below.

Disc 1 – The World’s End:

• Includes a digital copy of The World’s End (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

• U-Control – Storyboard Picture in Picture

• Deleted Scene

• Out-Takes

• Alternate Edits

• Completing the Golden Mile – The Making of The World’s End

• Featurettes

• Technical Commentary with Director Edgar Wright and Director of Photography Bill Pope

• Director at Work

• Pegg + Frost = Fried Gold

• Friends Reunited

• Three Flavours Cornetto® Trilogy

• Filling in the Blanks: The Stunts and FX of The World’s End

• Animatics

• Hair and Make-Up Tests

• Cast Commentary with Simon Pegg, Nick Frost & Paddy Considine

• Rehearsal Footage

• Stunt Tapes

• VFX Breakdown

• Bits and Pieces

• There’s Only One Gary King – Osymyso’s Inibri-8 Megamix

• Signs & Omens

• Edgar & Simon’s Flip Chart

• Trailers

• TV Spots

• TV Safe Version

• Galleries

• Trivia Track

• Credits

• Feature Commentary with Writers Edgar Wright & Simon Pegg

Disc 2 – Hot Fuzz:

• Includes a digital copy of Hot Fuzz (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

• U-Control: Fuzz-o-Meter

• U-Control: Storyboards

• Inadmissible: Deleted Scenes

• Outtakes

• Conclusive: We Made Hot Fuzz

• Speculative: Video Blogs

• Art Department

• Friends & Family

• Cranks, Cranes & Controlled Chaos

• Here Come the Fuzz

• Return to Sandford

• Edgar & Simon’s Flip Chart

• Simon Muggs

• Sergeant Fisher’s Perfect Sunday

• Poster Gallery

• Photo Gallery

• Plot Holes

• Special Effects: Before & After

• AM Blam: Making ‘Dead Right’

• Dead Right (1993)

• Edgar Wright Director’s Commentary on Dead Right

• Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Commentary on Dead Right

• The Fuzzball Rally with Commentary by Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Joe Cornish

• The Man Who Would Be Fuzz

• Hot Funk

• Danny’s Notebook: The Other Side

• VW Blogs

• iTunes Blogs

• UK TV Spot 1

• UK TV Spot 2

• Director’s Cut Trailer

• Storyboard Gallery

• Feature Commentary with Simon Pegg & Edgar Wright

• Feature Commentary with The Sandford Police Service: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Jim Broadbent, Rafe Spall, Kevin Eldon & Olivia Colman

• Feature Commentary with Edgar Wright & Quentin Tarantino

• Feature Commentary with The Sandford Village People: Kenneth Cranham, Timothy Dalton, Paul Freeman & Edward Woodward

• Feature Commentary with The Real Fuzz – Andy Leafe & Nick Eckland

• My Scenes

• D-BOX

• BD-Live

Disc 3 – Shaun of the Dead:

• Includes a digital copy of Shaun of the Dead (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

• U-Control: Storyboards

• U-Control: Zomb-o-Meter

• Extended Bits with Optional Commentary

• Outtakes

• The Man Who Would be Shaun

• Funky Pete

• Plot Holes

• Simon Pegg’s Video Diary

• Lucy Davis’ Video Diary

• Joe Cornish’s Video Diary

• Casting Tapes

• Edgar & Simon’s Flip Chart

• SFX Comparison

• Make-Up Tests

• EPK Featurette

• TV Bits

• Photo Gallery

• 2000 Ad Strip

• Poster Designs

• US Trailer

• UK Teaser Trailer

• UK Trailer

• UK TV Spot #1

• UK TV Spot #2

• Fright Fest Trailer

• Storyboard Gallery

• Feature Commentary with Simon Pegg & Edgard Wright

• Feature Commentary with Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Dylan Moran, Kate Ashfield and Lucy Davis

• Feature Commentary with Bill Nighy and Penelope Wilton

• Feature Commentary with the Zombies

