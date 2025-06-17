Warner Bros Coordinator Talks Troubles Ahead For Adult Swim’s Future

Throughout its history, Adult Swim has only grown bigger as it continues to air on Cartoon Network. Unfortunately, it appears that the programming block won’t be free from the controversy that is befalling Warner Bros Discovery, as the parent company is planning to split right down the middle. “Warner Bros Discovery Global Networks” and “Warner Bros Discover Streaming & Studios” will be forged in 2026, with Cartoon Network landing on the former. Unfortunately, as a result of this decision, the future seems shaky for the cable networks, and a “Boomerang” coordinator has explained why Adult Swim’s schedule might suffer as a result.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dave Byer was previously a Programming Coordinator at Warner Bros Discovery, helping to plan the schedule for Boomerang, the television network that focused primarily on older Hanna Barbera and Cartoon Network fare. While Adult Swim has focused on non-Fox Animation series in their line-up, the ability to do this moving forward might prove more difficult according to Byer, “There were contractual limitations. Sadly, I think you’re gonna get even blander schedules with bigger blocks. They just cut another forty percent of the programming team, plus the whole Warner Bros Discovery re-split means Adult Swim/Cartoon Network will be in a separate company now.”

Byer continued, “From the makers and right holders of Rick And Morty, The WB Vault, Hanna Barbera, Superman, etc, a library of 250 episodes of a rerun show can sometimes cost as much as making a season or less of a new show. Having seen this elsewhere before, expect a gradual shift to all library programs on brand then just the cheapest stuff until all of a sudden, you realize you’re watching Andy Griffith and The Honeymooners on Adult Swim.”

Recent Adult Swim Announcements

While this might be discouraging news for Adult Swim fans, all isn’t gloom and doom for the Cartoon Network programming block. As was apparent at this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the platform has several new projects in the works, to say nothing of future seasons of Rick And Morty, Ninja Kamui and Smiling Friends. Primal’s third season is set to arrive next year and there are still plenty of original shows that will be coming to Adult Swim in the future according to the platform’s executives.

At present, Rick And Morty is riding high thanks to the release of its eighth season on Adult Swim with the anime original Lazarus picking up steam as it moves toward its finale. The Cartoon Network programming block has become a force within the realm of animation and fingers crossed that we’ll see Adult Swim march forward for years to come, creating original projects both in the western animation realm and within the anime medium.

Want to see what the future holds for Cartoon Network during these rough times for cable television? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Adult Swim and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.

Via BlueSky