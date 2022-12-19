Creed III Behind-the-Scenes IMAX Featurette Released

The upcoming Creed III is set to deliver audiences a number of firsts, which includes it being star Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut, as well as being the first sports film to utilize IMAX technology. In a new featurette for the sequel, we get an inside look at how Jordan brought the adventure to life and the importance of using the large-format cameras to capture all the blood, sweat, and tears of the next installment in the beloved franchise. Check out the all-new IMAX featurette for Creed III below before the film lands in theaters on March 3, 2023.

The featurette is described, "Michael B. Jordan invites you to an exclusive look at the making of Creed III -- the first sports movie to be filmed on IMAX cameras. Learn more about bringing the next chapter of Adonis' story to the big screen and experience the film in theaters and in IMAX."

Jordan debuted in the Rocky sequel back in 2015, with the film helping launch not only his career, but also director Ryan Coogler's. Despite the number of experiences he's had on set, Jordan noted that it was an entirely new experience serving as the film's director, which saw him to turn actors-turned-filmmakers like Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper for advice.

"I was pretty anxious going into it, wondering what that would be like," Jordan previously shared with Empire. "'Who's calling action and cut? Is that me?!'"

He added, "Talking with Denzel and Bradley Cooper and others who have directed themselves, they told me you have to find your groove and your pace with your first AD and actors ... But it's also like having a superpower: within your performance, you can also direct. It saves some time in some areas, because you get a chance to self-correct in the moment. So that's a liberating experience to have. It became fun after a while."

Another first for the franchise is that Sylvester Stallone won't appear as Rocky, marking the first film in the series which will be omitting the figure.

"That's a regretful situation because I know what it could have been," Stallone shared with The Hollywood Reporter in regard to his absence. "It was taken in a direction that is quite different than I would've taken it. It's a different philosophy — Irwin Winkler's and Michael B. Jordan's. I wish them well, but I'm much more of a sentimentalist. I like my heroes getting beat up, but I just don't want them going into that dark space. I just feel people have enough darkness."

Creed III lands in theaters on March 3, 2023.

