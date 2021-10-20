Cult-Classic Comedy Finally Returns to Netflix

One of the 21st century’s most fan-favorite comedies has officially arrived on Netflix. On Tuesday, the streaming platform revealed that the 2008 film Step Brothers is now available on the platform. This will give subscribers a chance to watch or rewatch the film, which stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly as adult men who become step brothers — and eventually, best friends.

Did we just become best friends?



Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star in Step Brothers. Now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/WLTf8VWxjC — Netflix (@netflix) October 19, 2021

Over the years, some have wondered if a sequel to Step Brothers could be in the cards, but Reilly revealed in November of last year that he doesn’t see it happening for a lot of reasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know, I think like a lot of artists all three of us (Reilly, Ferrell, and director Adam McKay) kind of felt like ‘Unless we were really sure that we could do a better version or improve on what it is, let’s leave it alone,’” Reilly told Conan O’Brien in a length conversation at the time. “Sequels are hard to pull off. I can (name), I mean….Aliens maybe. Godfather II is also excellent…Then there’s a list of failures as long as the day.”

“It’s a beloved movie, I love it,” he added. “So much of that movie has stories from my own childhood in it. Will and Adam and I all sat around together just basically trying to make each other laugh for weeks and weeks. A lot of (it), ‘Don’t touch my drumset,’ getting beat up by a gang fight worth of kids, a lot of that stuff just came right out of my life so it felt very personal and it felt very handmade in a way too the fact that Will and Adam made it. Then the surprising thing was the appeal among not just younger people, like the whole family. All the moms were like ‘I just wanted to grow you up.’ That’s what Will’s mom said to me at the premiere party, she’s like ‘me and my friends just love this movie, we just want to grow you up.’ Well good luck with that, the movie ends we’re kind of exactly where we were when it started.”

What do you think of Step Brothers now being on Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!