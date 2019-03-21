‘Danger Girl’ Movie Lands ‘Kick-Ass 2’ Director

It’s no secret that there are more comic book adaptations headed to the big screen than ever. Constantin Films’ new entry into the foray, Danger Girl, has found a director who just might help it rise above the pack.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Wadlow has signed on to direct the upcoming live-action film, which is inspired by the 1990s comic of the same name. Wadlow is known for directing Kick-Ass 2 and Truth or Dare, as well as Blumhouse’s upcoming reboot of Fantasy Island.

Danger Girl follows the adventures of Abbey Chase, an adventurer who was reluctantly recruited into a secret organization. Chase is then paired with operatives Sydney Savage and Natalia Kassle on a globe-trotting adventure to locate a series of mystical objects and keep them out of the hands of the evil Hammer Syndicate.

Danger Girl, from J. Scott Campbell and Andy Hartnell, debuted under the Wildstorm banner in 1996, before moving to DC Comics, and later to IDW Comics. The series has become a beloved property in the years since its debut, spawning video games, various pieces of merchandise, and a crossover with Batman. A film adaptation was initially planned by New Line, with Blade‘s Stephen Norrington attached to direct.

The project will be overseen by Bolt Pictures (the Resident Evil franchise) and Prime Universe Films (the Hitman franchise). Jeremy Bolt, Adrian Askarieh, and Robert Kulzer will executive produce, alongside Campbell and Hartnell. The script was initially written by Umair Aleem, and Wadlow will be handling rewrites.

“Danger Girl is the perfect opportunity to create a team of grounded, relatable, and dangerous young female characters,” added Bolt, “but with humor and spectacular action.”

“I have been a fan of Danger Girl for more than 20 years,” Askarieh explained, “and the idea of being part of the team to finally bring Scott’s and Andy’s iconic creation to the screen is incredibly exciting.”

This is just the first Danger Girl adaptation that is expected to become a reality, with Constantin announcing in 2017 that they also have plans to create a television show based off of the series.

The Danger Girl movie does not currently have a release date.