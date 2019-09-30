Daniel Craig Admits He’s “Really Quite Drunk” as He Thanks Bond: No Time to Die Crew

Our current James Bond likes his martinis shaken, stirred – or apparently any way he can get them. 007 actor Daniel Craig was recently at a wrap party for the 25th James Bond movie No Time to Die, and apparently gave a “thank you” speech that included the admission that he was “Really Quite Drunk,” at the time. But before we judge the actor too harshly, let’s just remember: this was a party, after all. And in Craig’s further defense: the actor literally put some very real blood, sweat, and tears into getting James Bond 25 done. An extensive shoot in Jamaica saw Craig sustain an ankle injury, requiring surgery before he could continue finish filming No Time to Die. He definitely deserves a drink to commemorate / mourn the experience.

Here’s the full quote of what Daniel Craig said to his No Time to Die crew at the party:

“I just want to say – and I’m really quite drunk now – …This has been one of the best and most wonderful experiences that I’ve ever had. You’ve all done the most amazing job, I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production…”

It really is a wonderfully heartfelt speech when you hear it in full context – and an even better one when you factor in the fact that the speaker is well into his cups at this point.

You can check out the synopsis for No Time to Die, below:

“Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

This latest James Bond film is finally underway, after multiple delays and the dramatic “Will he, won’t he?” deabte over whether Daniel Craig would return at all. The project landed on a nice director in the form of True Detective‘s Cary Joji Fukunaga. The film also brings back Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Naomie Harris, while also introducing Lashana Lynch, and Billy Magnussen to the franchise. Iconic villain Blofeld, played by Cristoph Waltz in Spectre, is reportedly returning for this film in some capacity.

James Bond: No Time to Die is set to arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020.