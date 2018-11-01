‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Joseph Gordon-Levitt Injured in Bike Accident on New Movie Set

It seems like Joseph Gordon-Levitt hasn’t maintained his skills from his role in the bike-courier action flick Premium Rush.

The actor was injured on the set of the new movie Power while filming a scene where he rides a bike. Gordon-Levitt made light of the accident on social media, posting a video of his accident from behind the scenes of the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram I have bad luck shooting on bikes 🤕 A post shared by Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitrecordjoe) on Oct 31, 2018 at 3:09pm PDT

Gordon-Levitt also reportedly had an accident while filming a bicycle scene for Premium Rush in 2012, according to a report from gossip site Page Six.

The actor followed up the post of his accident with more documentation, showcasing his trip to the urgent care center as well as x-rays of what appears to be his elbow. Of course we don’t have medical degrees, so we can’t give an accurate diagnosis of the injury he might have sustained.

Gordon-Levitt’s new movie Power is being directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who helmed the popular 2010 documentary Catfish that spawned the MTV series of the same name. They also handled the third and fourth films in the Paranormal Activity franchise.

There’s little known about the project so far, just that it is billed as a sci-fi thriller. Netflix won a bidding war for the movie last year, so the film will likely debut on the streaming platform sometime in late 2019 or early 2020.

Power is currently filming in New Orleans. Hopefully we learn more details about the new film soon.