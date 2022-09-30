Dark Knight Star Christian Bale Reveals the One Star Wars Role He Would Play

Christian Bale has become somewhat of a Hollywood icon, with award-winning performances and blockbuster turns in a wide array of films. In recent years, Bale has put his stamp on some pretty major franchises, including playing Bruce Wayne / Batman in DC's Dark Knight trilogy, and recently Gorr the God Butcher in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder. As it turns out, Bale has his sights set on another franchise as well — Star Wars. But as he told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview, he would only join the galaxy far far away if he could carry on the energy of the A New Hope stormtrooper who bangs his head on a doorframe in one scene — a moment that had little bearing on the plot, but has still become iconic nonetheless.

"All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in a Star Wars outfit and hit my head on a door or something as I walked through," Bale revealed. "The real nerds who watched Star Wars way too many times always knew about that one scene where the Stormtrooper hits his head on the door as he comes through. I wanted to be that guy. That was it. But look, if I'm fortunate enough to be more than that, oh man, yeah. What a delight that would be. I've still got the figures from when I was little. I also know Kathy Kennedy very well because she was working with Spielberg when I did Empire of the Sun, and now, she runs the Star Wars universe."

The lore of the doorway-hitting Stormtrooper has only grown in the decades since A New Hope first debuted, with many wondering the identity of the memorable background character. The truth was seemingly revealed in the 2019 fan documentary The Empire Strikes Door, which broke down the matter more specifically.

"I was starting to think that maybe some mysteries just aren't meant to be solved: the loch ness monster, the yeti, the bigfoot – all of which theoretically could have been the Stormtrooper that bumped his head," YouTuber Jamie Stangroom shared when the documentary was first released. "But in the end, I think I may have just solved this geeky mystery once and for all."

