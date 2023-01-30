Dave Bautista Says He'd Love to Be a Part of James Gunn's DC Universe (Exclusive)

Dave Bautista says he wouldn't mind reuniting with his Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn over at the DC Universe. James Gunn and Peter Safran are the co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new studio formed to guide the next several years of DC stories on the big and small screen. Changes are afoot, with Gunn writing the script for a new Superman story not involving Henry Cavill, and Wonder Woman 3 not moving forward as well. Gunn is expected to announce the first wave of the new DC slate in the coming days, but what would that slate look like with Dave Bautista in it?

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Dave Bautista in advance of Knock at the Cabin's theatrical release. Near the end of the conversation, Bautista was asked if he'd spoken to James Gunn about potentially joining the DC Universe. The actor admitted that he hasn't talked with Gunn about the DCU officially, but they have spoken about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Dave Bautista revealed he didn't want to be "that guy" that would congratulate someone on their new position while also trying to slyly proposition for a role. However, the two are friends, and while he doesn't expect to get a call or be handed a part, he would "love to be a part of the DC Universe."

James Gunn Teases DC Slate

DC fans are waiting with bated breath to see what James Gunn and Peter Safran have in store for the DC Universe, with the pair now operating as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn has been vocal about providing updates about the franchise on social media, including when we can expect some major announcements for their slate. That has included confirmation that those reveals will be announced at some point this month — and in a comment on social media, Gunn hinted at what fans can expect. In a comment on his recent post on Instagram, Gunn confirmed he and Safran will not be revealing their 8-10 year plan this January, but rather "just a few projects from the first chapter."

It will remain to be seen if those few projects include the ones we're already expecting, including a Gunn-penned Superman reboot and a second season of Peacemaker, or entirely new movies and HBO Max television shows. It's also interesting that he refers to the first part of the slate as a "chapter" — we'll have to wait and see if that branding becomes official going forward, to differentiate from Marvel's "Phases."

What role would you like to see Dave Bautista play in the DC Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.