James Gunn Is Building Hollywood's Next Big Thing and Fans Have a Front Row Seat

Since Marvel Studios launched its Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008, no studio has come close to toppling the juggernaut. The Burbank lot's ability to intertwine stories through multiple mediums has crafted the world's largest fandom that examines every shot, film and otherwise, under intense scrutiny. The end product results in universal acclaim for virtually every project released by the outfit, and it's become a dream destination for those in Hollywood both in front and behind the camera. Now, James Gunn is charged with developing a direct competitor to the production house and he's given a whole new crop of fans a front row seat to all of the action.

Despite switching gears from filmmaker to studio executive, Gunn has kept his pulse on social media. Having become a social media sensation for his frequent interactions with fans and a penchant for transparency, the director has refused to pick his foot up off the gas pedal now that he's in a new role. In fact, most might say he's pushing the pedal to the metal given his interactions with fans are seen in a whole new light.

Gunn now runs—alongside frequent collaborator Peter Safran—DC Studios and its budding DC Universe. Still, he's found time amongst a packed schedule of meetings with the suite of Warner Bros. Discovery suits to continue answering and responding to fans on Twitter. Only now, his tweets carry a tremendous amount of access never before seen in the world of superhero cinema.

Take the news cycle Wednesday morning as just the latest example. Variety reported Gunn and Safran were considering using Robert Pattinson's The Batman world as a centerpiece in the new DC Universe. The report took many by surprise, given that property has always been said to reside in its own continuity. If you recall, that's one of the reasons Matt Reeves boarded the project in the first place. Enter, Gunn.

The DC Studios head quickly denied those reports, saying The Batman and its subsequent spin-offs would remain their own thing...and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Within the past week alone, Gunn has suggested DC Studios will treat Superman as a top priority, even letting fans know projects he has a keen eye on, including Green Lantern, Justice League Dark, and others.

DC Studios has yet to host a public event. Gunn hasn't appeared at a convention in official capacity, nor has there been a special slate reveal on HBO Max or on Hollywood Boulevard. Instead, the newly-minted studio executive is taking it upon himself to give fans an inside look into the development of what could be the industry's Next Big Deal. In a world where fans have been trained to expect radio silence from studios, Gunn is breaking the mold, and he's letting everyone take part.