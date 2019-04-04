Watch: First Trailer for New Dave Bautista Family Comedy ‘My Spy’ Drops

He’s a Pro. She’s a Natural. Watch the official trailer for my new film @MySpyMovie – coming soon to theaters! #MySpyMovie pic.twitter.com/W8Ax8tOeTA — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 4, 2019

Guardians of the Galaxy actor and former WWE Champion Dave Bautista took to Twitter on Thursday morning with the first trailer for his upcoming family comedy film, My Spy. Directed by Peter Segal, the film stars Bautista as JJ, a skilled CIA agent who winds up at the mercy of 9-year-old Sophie (Chloe Coleman) after she threatens to blow his cover. JJ agrees to teach Sophie how to be a spy and help her deal with a few school bullies while she teaches him how to be better with people. The film is currently is post-production and is slated for a 2019 release date.

“He’s a Pro. She’s a Natural. Watch the official trailer for my new film @MySpyMovie – coming soon to theaters!” Bautista wrote while promoting the film.

The movie’s cast also includes Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers), and Parisa Fitz-Henley (Luke Cage).

Bautista’s latest film, the Chinese martial arts movie Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy, hits US theaters on April 12th. Some of his other upcoming films include Avengers: Endgame, Stuber, Escape Plan: The Extractors, and Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune.

Along with his acting, Bautista recently made his return to the WWE in February when he kicked off a feud with Triple H. The two will face off in a “No-Holds Barred” match on Sunday at WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In a recent interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Bautista firmly stated that he doesn’t want to be compared to other wrestlers-turned-actors like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or John Cena.

“Do not compare me to The Rock or John Cena. Everyone does it,” he said, adding that he “hates” the comparison. “Those guys are wrestlers who became movie stars. I’m … something else. I was a wrestler. Now, I’m an actor.”

“Rock was, in a way, a movie star before he was even a movie star. There is something about him that’s really special. I’d never take that away from him,” he added. “Would I consider him a great actor? F— no.”

