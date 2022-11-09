Dave Bautista Says Daniel Craig Was "Complete Opposite" on Glass Onion Set Compared to James Bond

The highly-anticipated Knives Out follow-up, Glass Onion, is hitting Netflix in December after a short run in theatres, and it will see Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc solving a new mystery with a whole new cast of characters. While he won't be reuniting with any of the other Knives Out actors in Glass Onion, Craig will be acting alongside one of his former James Bond co-stars. Dave Bautista, who is best known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bautista is playing Duke Cody in Glass Onion, and he previously starred in Spectre alongside Craig as Hinx. Recently, the wrestler-turned-actor spoke with Entertainment Weekly and revealed Craig was very different on the set of Glass Onion than he was on Spectre.

"He was really put through it on Bond," Bautista explained of Craig. "You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn't seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite." Bautista continued, "He was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more. On Spectre, there wasn't a whole lot of interaction with the whole cast. But Glass Onion was the complete opposite. We were always together. So I got to know him better as a person and actually see him do his thing."

"It's really a weird thing when you watch someone transform from Bond to Benoit Blanc," Bautista added. "It's amazing because I'm always in awe of people who can transform themselves like that. This is why I wanted to be an actor because I wanted to be that guy. As odd as it sounds – because I look like a f*cking gorilla – I wanted to be a chameleon."

How Did Daniel Craig Break Dave Bautista's Nose?

As Craig was saying goodbye to Bond last year, he shared some stories from his time making the movies, including the time he accidentally broke Bautista's nose while shooting Spectre.

"I heard this crack. And I went 'Oh God no!' and ran away, because I thought he was going to come after me," Craig explained on The Graham Norton Show. The @getFandom Twitter account shared the story, which was then quote-tweeted by Bautista. In the post, the actor included a photo of his broken nose. You can check out the image below:

I dug this up. I took this right after I got cleaned up. 😂 https://t.co/hRCsEn0O5V pic.twitter.com/dfLQcC2oEb — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 28, 2021

Glass Onion will be in limited theaters on November 23rd and on Netflix on December 23rd.