Dave Bautista to Star in Traphouse Movie

Guardians of the Galaxy and Blade Runner 2049 standout Dave Bautista will join the cast of Signature Films’s Traphouse, a new action thriller he will head up for the studio.

According to Deadline, Fast & Furious creator Gary Scott Thompson will write the film, which centers on an undercover DEA agent and his partner who embark on a game of cat and mouse with an audacious, and surprising group of thieves — their own rebellious teenagers, who have begun robbing from a dangerous cartel, using their parents’ tactics and top-secret intel to do it.

“Traphouse is a project that we’ve been working on for years,” Bautista said. “We’re thrilled to be working with Marc and his team at Signature to bring it to life, and in Gary, we’ve found the perfect writer to infuse our original fast-paced action movie with tons of heart.”

This won’t be the first time Bautista has worked with Signature Films — they previously partnered on Saban’s Final Score — and it won’t be the first time Bautista finds himself matching wits with a kid: in the upcoming My Spy, he ends up on the losing side of a confrontation with a 9-year-old girl who discovers he is a spy and threatens to out him unless he helps her.

Bautista’s Stuber is now in theaters. Avengers: Endgame is now available on streaming video on demand services and will be on DVD and Blu-ray next week. He has a number of other upcoming blockbusters, including Dune, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, coming in the next few years.