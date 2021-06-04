David Lynch's Dune Gets a Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Release

Bringing Frank Herbert's beloved sci-fi novel Dune to the big screen has been challenge to say the least. Alejandro Jodorowsky tried and failed bring his vision for the book to life in 1970s. David Lynch succeeded in getting his film released in 1984, but it failed to resonate with audiences and critics at the time. Lynch went so far as to disown the final film, though it has developed a cult following over time.

If you happen to be a member of that cult, you will be interested to know that Arrow Video has launched a 2-disc limited edition version of Dune in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray that's loaded with extras. In addition to tons of special features, you'll also get a double-sided poster, six double-sided lobby card reproductions, and special packaging with newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor. A full breakdown of the features can be found below.

Limited Edition Contents:

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

60-page perfect-bound book featuring new writing on the film by Andrew Nette, Christian McCrea and Charlie Brigden, an American Cinematographer interview with sound designer Alan Splet from 1984, excerpts from an interview with the director from Chris Rodley's book Lynch on Lynch and a Dune Terminology glossary from the original release

Large fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions

Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor

Disc One:

4K Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Brand new audio commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon

Brand new audio commentary by Mike White of The Projection Booth podcast

Impressions of Dune, a 2003 documentary on the making of the film, featuring interviews with star Kyle MacLachlan, producer Raffaella de Laurentiis, cinematographer Freddie Francis, editor Antony Gibbs and many others

Designing Dune, a 2005 featurette looking back at the work of production designer Anthony Masters

Dune FX, a 2005 featurette exploring the special effects in the film

Dune Models & Miniatures, a 2005 featurette focusing on the model effects in the film

Dune Costumes, a 2005 featurette looking at the elaborate costume designs seen in the film

Eleven deleted scenes from the film, with a 2005 introduction by Raffaella de Laurentiis

Destination Dune, a 1983 featurette originally produced to promote the film at conventions and publicity events

Theatrical trailers and TV spots

Extensive image galleries, including hundreds of still photos

Disc 2:

The Sleeper Must Awaken: Making Dune, a brand new feature-length documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures exploring the making of the film, featuring dozens of new and archive interviews with cast and crew

Beyond Imagination: Merchandising Dune, a brand new featurette exploring the merchandise created to promote the film, featuring toy collector/producer Brian Sillman (The Toys That Made Us)

Prophecy Fulfilled: Scoring Dune, a brand new featurette on the film's music score, featuring interviews with Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro, and film music historian Tim Greiving

Archive interview with production coordinator Golda Offenheim, filmed in 2003

Archive interview with star Paul Smith, filmed in 2008

Archive interview with make-up effects artist Christopher Tucker

Pre-orders for the Dune limited edition 4K Blu-ray set are live here on Amazon now for $49.95 with a release date set for August 31st. A SteelBook upgrade is also available to pre-order on Amazon for $10 more. You can also find the releases here on Zavvi.

Of course, Dune fans are well aware that director Denis Villeneuve will take a crack at a new film adaptation of the book later this year. Currently, it's unclear whether or not the new Dune film will get a theatrical-only release or share the premiere with HBO Max. You can keep tabs on the latest developments right here.

