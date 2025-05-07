David Spade Was Pitched Tommy Boy Sequel (But Don’t Get Too Excited)

David Spade has dashed any hopes for a sequel to Tommy Boy. The 1995 buddy comedy starred Spade and his best friend, Chris Farley, who died of a drug overdose two years later in 1997. Spade and Farley were castmates together on Saturday Night Live for five years, often working together to craft unforgettable sketches and characters, like Farley’s “Motivational Speaker” Matt Foley. The comedians’ collaboration led to Tommy Boy, which was produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels and directed by Peter Segal. There have been talks of revisiting Tommy Boy in the past, but Spade is putting those talks to rest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, David Spade spoke about a pitch he received to make a sequel to Tommy Boy. Ultimately, Spade couldn’t see making another Tommy Boy without Chris Farley being a part of it, calling such a move a “sell out.”

“I was pitched a Tommy Boy 2, which was our characters’ kids are together,” Spade said. “I was pitched this two years ago, and I was like I can’t find a scenario with no Chris Farley. He was the whole movie. It would be too much of a sell out. I can’t imagine it. No one could do that. It was our kids and it was about them and I was going to help them on the road. Listen, it was about Chris. If we did another one back then it would’ve been a blast.”

Chris Farley played the immature son of an auto tycoon in Tommy Boy, with David Spade playing the father’s accountant. When the father dies, Farley and Spade work together to try and save the family business. While Tommy Boy didn’t find much success at the box office, it became a cult classic thanks to the abundance of home video usage back in the day. Farley and Spade took their Tommy Boy success and tried to replicate it a year later in Black Sheep. Spade revealed in 2022 that they were collaborating on a third movie before Farley’s untimely death.

“Two years after Tommy Boy came out, they told us it made $100 million on video. We couldn’t believe it,” Spade told Esquire Magazine. “It really grew over time. We talked about doing another one, but Farley wanted to do more drama, so I said, ‘Go do that.’ I ran into him two months before [he died] and he was like, ‘Everyone always talks about Tommy Boy and Black Sheep. It’s not as much fun out there. Let’s try to get one going again.’ … I think about Farley every day. I have his old coat from Tommy Boy.”

“He liked me being smart and him being dumb,” he continued. “Farley and I were always goofing around. He always wanted me to make fun of him, because he thought it was so hilarious. We played off that. He was big. But the truth is, when you look back, he wasn’t that overweight. He was big, but he really ballooned toward the end. He always said he was the fat guy, but he wasn’t super fat.”

Josh Gad is set to direct an upcoming biopic based on Chris Farley’s life. Paul Walter Hauser is reportedly attached to star as Farley. Adapted from The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts, the as-yet-untitled movie will be produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. The movie will be based on the biography written by Farley’s brother Tom Farley Jr. and pop culture writer Tanner Colby. New Line reportedly picked up the Chris Farley biopic in what was described as a “highly competitive situation.”

What do you think about David Spade’s comments regarding Tommy Boy 2? Let us know in the comments below!