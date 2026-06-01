The MCU Introduced Its New Most Powerful Hero Last Year, but 2026 Might Secretly Have a Rival

2026 is primed to be a major year for the MCU, particularly when it comes to long-awaited, blockbuster movies. The next major release is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will hit theaters on July 31, and after that, on December 18, will be the newest installment in the Avengers franchise, Avengers: Doomsday. Both movies will undoubtedly have a profound impact on moving forward, in terms of audience investment in the franchise and in terms of the actual stories within the MCU as well.

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With Brand New Day up first, and the trailer for Brand New Day dropping some major hints about what is to come in the story, that movie is currently getting considerable attention, especially in the form of fan theories. One of the most prominent fan theories, and among the theories that feel the most likely, would also mean introducing one of Marvel’s most powerful characters in the MCU—which would in turn mean rivaling an incredibly powerful hero that joined the MCU just last year.

Franklin Richards Was Introduced In The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25, 2025, finally bringing these beloved characters into the MCU. In fact, this didn’t just include the titular Fantastic Four, comprising Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing), but also Sue and Reed’s son, Franklin Richards. Don’t let the adorable face of this baby fool you, though; Franklin is one of Marvel’s most powerful beings, if not the single most powerful overall.

Franklin has a host of incredible cosmic powers in Marvel Comics, which include, among other things, the ability to alter reality and create pocket universes. In First Steps, while he wasn’t showing off any of those powers yet, he did manage to bring his mother back to life. With that level of ability, it’s no surprise that Franklin is among the most powerful Marvel characters of all time. However, one heavily rumored Brand New Day character could give him a run for his money.

A Fan-Favorite Theory Suggests Jean Grey Is In Brand New Day

Although Jean Grey is still not yet confirmed to be in Brand New Day, the rumors that she will be making her MCU debut in that movie have been circulating for months, if not longer. In fact, those rumors have only intensified since actress Sadie Sink was confirmed to be in the movie, as many feel that she would make the perfect Jean Grey, and her actual role is not yet confirmed.

Jean Grey, like Franklin Richards, is an immensely powerful Marvel character. Among her powers are incredibly strong telepathy and telekinesis, but there’s no doubt that the height of her power is as the avatar of the Phoenix Force. This entity is effectively the embodiment of life and death in the multiverse. Jean Grey is therefore largely considered the most powerful X-Man—but the question remains, is she actually more powerful than Franklin Richards?

Is Jean Grey More Powerful Than Franklin Richards?

If Jean Grey is indeed coming in Brand New Day, as many suspect she is, then there is a possibility that she is about to become the most powerful hero in the MCU—of course, that remains up to a matter of perspective. Generally speaking, Jean Grey, Franklin Richards, and the Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff are considered the most powerful Marvel characters. However, Wanda, who was last acting as a villain rather than a hero, is currently dead, at least on Earth-616.

Given that, the competition for most powerful at present would seemingly be between Franklin Richards and Jean Grey, which taps into a heated debate that has been going on for quite some time. While some in the fanbase argue that no other character can rival Franklin and his cosmic-level abilities, others claim that Jean Grey as the avatar of the Phoenix Force is equally powerful if not more so.

In all honesty, assuming MCU Franklin possesses the powers he has in the comics, he would be a rather tough character to beat in terms of power. Yes, Jean Grey has incredible abilities, but being more powerful than Franklin still seems like a bit of a stretch. Nevertheless, Jean Grey is easily one of Marvel’s most powerful characters, and it would be thrilling, for that reason and so many others, if the MCU really did finally introduce her in Brand New Day.

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