DC's Merry Little Batman Gets First Teaser

Prime Video has wrapped up a superheroic gift for the holidays — the upcoming DC animated film Merry Little Batman. With the holiday season, and the film's premiere, right around the corner, the streaming service is finally debuting a teaser trailer.

The promo for the upcoming film, which you can check out below, very briefly shows footage of its unconventional animation style, but obscured by a Christmas present from The Joker. As the teaser confirms, the full trailer for Merry Little Batman will be released on Tuesday, November 14th.

Looks like the Joker got ahold of our trailer! See you all tomorrow 😉 pic.twitter.com/WOyvlAHd8o — Batman (@Batman) November 13, 2023

What Is Merry Little Batman About?

In Merry Little Batman, when young Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, he must transform into 'Little Batman' in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays. Merry Little Batman stars Yonas Kibreab (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Damian and features the voices of Luke Wilson (DC's Stargirl), James Cromwell (Big Hero 6: The Series), and David Hornsby (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

Mike Roth (Regular Show) directs from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!) and Jase Ricci (Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham). Roth also serves as executive producer alongside Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons).

What DC Projects Are Headed to Amazon?

Merry Little Batman is one of several DC projects that has found a streaming home on Prime Video. In addition to several of Warner Bros.' recent DC movies, which are temporarily streaming on the service, there is also the forthcoming Batman: Caped Crusader animated series. Caped Crusader found a home and a two-season order at Prime Video earlier this year, after Warner Bros. Discovery elected to not stream it on their Max streaming service.

"Batman: The Animated Series helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation," Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement earlier this year. "Batman: Caped Crusader will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, we're thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers."

"We are excited to partner with Amazon to begin an all-new animated chapter of Batman. From the cinematic noir storytelling of Batman: Caped Crusader to the comedic adventures of Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, these new projects ensure that there will be an animated Batman story ready to excite fans of all ages," said Sam Register, president, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.

Merry Little Batman will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, December 8th.