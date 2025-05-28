Superman 2025 Movie Funko Pops Wave 2 Unveiled (Exclusive)

James Gunn’s first entry into the new DC Studios line-up, Superman, is set to burst into theaters on July 11th 2025, but not without some super Funko Pop figures. As you have probably noticed, the film is stacked with characters, and this second wave of Pops fills in a lot of the gaps left by wave 1. Comicbook has your first official look at these figures, and you can check them out below!

It all starts with the Superman and Fortress of Solitude Pop Moment and the Metamorpho with Baby Joey Pop & Buddy. You’ll also find a Pop Plus of the Engineer. Look out for the Hammer of Boravia where you’ll have a 1 in 6 chance to score the DC Ultraman chase. There’s also Guy Gardner, Mr. Terrific, and a Battle Damaged Superman. You can take a closer look in the gallery below. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. You might also find them here at Hot Topic at some point in the next 24 hours.

Superman Superman and Fortress of Solitude Funko Pop! Moment

Superman Hammer of Boravia w/Chase Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Superman Funko Pop! Mr.Terrific

Superman Guy Gardner Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure:

Superman Metamorpho w/ Baby Joey Funko Pop! & Buddy

Superman The Engineer Funko Pop! Plus Vinyl Figure

Superman Superman (Battle Damaged) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – Funko Exclusive

The first wave of Pops from the new Superman film was released on April 18th and featured a total of 5 Pop figures. That included a 10-inch Jumbo Superman, Krypto, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, and a standard Superman in both Pop figure and Keychain form. If you’re excited about the new DC Studios and James Gunn’s Superman, then head over and check out the entire wave now. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth.

If you’re interested in action figures based on the new Superman film, McFarlane Toys has you covered. They’ve announced their second wave of Superman figures, and pre-orders are also expected to go live today. Details and direct links for each of the new figures are all available right here. Inside the list you’ll also find a breakdown of the McFarlane Toys Wave 1 releases.

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, the Superman himself, opposite Rachel Brosnahan as intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the Man of Steel’s archnemesis, Lex Luthor. Since this is the first entry into the new DC universe, you can also expect to see superheroes Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and The Authority’s Angela Spica/The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría).



Superman hits theaters July 11, 2025.