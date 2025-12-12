Jason Momoa’s Reaction to Lobo’s DCU Debut in Supergirl Trailer Is How We All Feel

At long last, we finally got our first look at Supergirl, as DC Studios unveiled the first trailer yesterday. Though the preview was just a teaser, it provided a lot for fans to chew on, establishing Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El as a jaded a cynical anti-hero, showcasing the destruction of the DC Universe’s Krypton, and highlight other characters Kara will encounter on her journey. Regarding that last bit, the reveal of Jason Momoa’s Lobo was one of the more exciting parts of the trailer. Though the actor was largely obscured by shadows, there was enough there to emphasize this is a comics-accurate portrayal that fans have waited decades to see on screen. Unsurprisingly, Momoa himself is hyped for what’s in store.

On his Instagram Stories, Momoa channeled his inner Lobo while sharing his reaction to the Supergirl trailer. He captioned a screenshot of Lobo with “I am the main man” and “Fraggin finally,” quoting one of his favorite Lobo curse words. Check out a screenshot of his post in the space below:

Jason Momoa Keeps Proving He Was Perfect for Lobo

Momoa, of course, previously played Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, but Lobo could go down as his definitive comic book role. This is a character the actor has wanted to play for years, and it’s easy to see why. Based on how he’s portrayed in the comics, Lobo seems like the ideal fit for Momoa, who has a knack for leaning into his natural charisma and larger-than-life personality to play his characters. Obviously, we’re still waiting to see his Lobo properly in action, but all the pieces are in place for a memorable performance. Since this is the first time Lobo’s been featured in a big-budget live-action film, it’s great that he’ll likely leave a strong first impression.

Momoa has already confirmed that he doesn’t have the biggest role in Supergirl, and while that might be disappointing for some to hear, odds are this won’t be his only appearance in the DCU. If Momoa’s performance is as good as everyone hopes, Lobo will quickly become a fan-favorite character, and James Gunn and Co. will likely look for ways to bring him back down the line. Momoa would certainly be capable of headlining a solo Lobo project, or he could be part of a larger ensemble and play off of some other iconic DC characters. Whatever screen time Lobo has in Supergirl will probably set the stage for his return in the future.

The Supergirl film is drawing from the famous Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book storyline, but Lobo’s appearance is a deviation from the source material. It can be risky adding in elements like this, but it’s a move that should pay off. For starters, Lobo fits perfectly into the edgier world of Supergirl; it’s evident from the trailer that the movie has its own unique tone and style that differentiates it from Superman, and it’s natural to have a rough and gruff bounty hunter running around. And given how Momoa is finally realizing his dream of playing Lobo, he and the Supergirl team probably went the extra mile to ensure the character’s DCU debut is worth the wait.

It’ll be interesting to see what Lobo’s role in Supergirl ultimately is, but odds are he’ll be a seamless fit into the narrative. To date, DCU projects have done an excellent job of balancing the need to work as a standalone story with shared universe connections. The Justice Gang was a fun inclusion in Superman, and Lex Luthor helped elevate the story of Peacemaker Season 2. In these instances, they didn’t take anything away from the plot at hand and felt like organic components to the story. Hopefully, Momoa’s debut as Lobo will follow suit.

