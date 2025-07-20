One of Superman’s Cast Played The Man Of Steel 11 Years Before The DCU Reboot

With James Gunn’s Superman having landed in theaters on July 11th, the new DC Universe is officially in full swing. As audiences dive into this new era, they are discovering a rich ensemble cast, with veteran actor Alan Tudyk emerging as a key figure. Tudyk not only voiced three separate characters in the DCU’s inaugural animated series, Creature Commandos, but also appears in Superman as one of the Fortress of Solitude’s robotic servants. His involvement establishes him as a foundational utility player for the franchise, perfectly suited to Gunn’s creative vision. It’s no wonder, given Tudyk’s long history playing multiple DC characters, including Superman.

Tudyk’s resume is packed with memorable DC performances, most notably his delightfully unhinged take on the Joker in the popular Harley Quinn animated series, where he also gives voice to the perpetually downtrodden thespian, Clayface. Beyond Gotham, he has also played the heroic archer Green Arrow in multiple projects, including the fan-favorite series Young Justice. This extensive experience playing both marquee heroes and villains demonstrates a remarkable versatility that has made him a prized talent for Warner Bros. Animation for years. However, among his lesser-known roles is a surprising turn as the Man of Steel himself, a decade before this reboot.

When Did Alan Tudyk Play the Role of Superman?

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Aniamtion

In 2014, Tudyk was cast as the voice of Superman in Justice League: War, the animated feature that served as the official launchpad for a new interconnected continuity. The movie was a direct and faithful adaptation of Justice League: Origin, the debut storyline from DC Comics’ controversial 2011 line-wide reboot, The New 52. That publishing event reset the entire DC timeline to modernize its characters, often presenting them with grittier origins and more volatile personalities. Justice League: War fully embraced this new ethos, depicting the first meeting of Earth’s heroes as they are forced to unite against a devastating global invasion orchestrated by the cosmic tyrant Darkseid. The film became the foundational entry in what would become known as the DC Animated Movie Universe (DCAMU), an ambitious 16-film saga that told a single overarching story.

Tudyk’s portrayal of Superman was a deliberate departure from the wise, compassionate leader audiences were accustomed to. Mirroring his New 52 comic book counterpart, this Superman was younger, cockier, and possessed a startlingly aggressive streak. He was a physical powerhouse who had not yet become a global symbol of hope, often displaying a blunt distrust of other heroes like Batman (voiced by Jason O’Mara) and engaging his enemies with overwhelming force. Tudyk’s performance was crucial in selling this concept, perfectly capturing the arrogance and underlying insecurity of a being with immense power but little experience, and in doing so, defining the darker tone of the DCAMU from its opening moments.

Despite his pivotal role in kicking off the DCAMU, Tudyk’s time wearing the iconic red cape was a one-time event. Beginning with the very next film in the series, 2015’s Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, the role of Superman was recast, with Jerry O’Connell taking over the part for the remainder of the 16-movie saga. This decision made Tudyk’s performance in Justice League: War a unique snapshot of the hero at his most raw and untested.

Have you seen Justice League: War? What did you think of Alan Tudyk’s take on the Man of Steel? Share your thoughts in the comments!