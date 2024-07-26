Deadpool & Wolverine Finally Brings an Iconic Actor into the MCU

Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters nad it certainly is the Marvel movie cameo-fest that many fans expected it to be! Not only are there faces from some classic Marvel movies that show up, there are also a whole set of cameos that are hidden in plain sight, as some famous figures suit up to play Deadpool variants in the “Deadpool Corps” gang that have been revealed in trailers!

WARNING: Deadpool 3 SPOILERS FOLLOW!

One actor that Marvel fans have wanted to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is none other than Matthew McConaughey. Well, McConaughey finally makes his MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine, voicing the character of “Cowboy Deadpool” in the Deadpool Corps. The actor’s signature drawl is unmistakable the instant we hear it from Cowboy Deadpool, which should give fans a good chuckle. After all, there is much of Deadpool & Wolverine that is built on the idea of providing long overdue fan service, whether it’s finally seeing Hugh Jackman in a comic-accurate Wolverine costume, or getting to see other actors from the big cameo roles (once again) get the spotlight. However, it is a Deadpool movie, so there has to be an element of snark to go along with the service: giving Marvel fans a little taste of MCU McConaughey but not the full meal is definitely a Deadpool sort of thing to do.

Of course, Marvel fans will want to see more of McConaughey in the MCU, going forward. The True Detective and Magic Mike star has been fan-casted as everything from the devilish villain Mephisto, to Spider-Man nemesis Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, or a supporting character in the Ghost Rider MCU reboot (Johnny Blaze, Dan Ketch, Ghost Rider villain Blackout, etc.). But, if Cowboy Deadpool is the only MCU role McConaughey ends up playing, we can at least say he picked a fitting one.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters.